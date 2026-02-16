ETV Bharat / business

Torrent Power To Acquire Nabha Power From L&T Arm At Rs 6,889 Cr Enterprise Value

New Delhi: Torrent Power on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with L&T Power Development to acquire 100 per cent of the equity stake in Nabha Power for an enterprise value of Rs 6,889 crore. Nabha Power Ltd (NPL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T Power Development Ltd (L&TPDL), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

In a statement, Torrent Power Ltd (Torrent) said it "has entered into a definitive agreement with L&TPDL to acquire 100 per cent of equity stake and convertible instruments in NPL for an enterprise value of Rs 6,889 crore." However, the transaction remains subject to necessary regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, the company said.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Torrent's operational capacity will increase from 5 GW to 6.4 GW. Torrent Group Chairman Samir Mehta said, "NPL will add a well-established operating asset to our portfolio, supported by fully contracted cash flows and a strong operational track record. The acquisition will be value accretive from day one, delivering a meaningful uplift in the overall revenues and profitability."