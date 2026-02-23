ETV Bharat / business

Too Early To Comment On US Tariff Changes; Commerce Ministry Reviewing Situation: Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said it is too early to comment on the tariff changes announced by the United States, and the commerce ministry is reviewing the situation.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court gave a verdict against the sweeping import tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on trade partners. Following that, President Donald Trump imposed a 10 per cent tariff on all countries, including India, from February 24 for 150 days. Later on Saturday, Trump announced raising these tariffs to 15 per cent.

Asked about the impact of tariff changes on the Indian economy, Sitharaman said it is "bit too soon" to comment.

"But on the trade, particularly, aside from the Indian economy in general, the commerce ministry is reviewing the situation. The delegation will have to take a call on when they are going to go for further negotiations. So it's a bit too early for me (to comment)," Sitharaman said.