Tamil Nadu: Tiruppur’s Knitwear Industry Eyes Export Boom As US Tariff Concerns Ease While Bangladesh Faces Uncertainty
India’s ‘Dollar City’ hopes to attract fresh global orders amid changing US trade dynamics and supply-chain disruptions in its key competing market, reports Manikandan.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
Tiruppur: After weathering a prolonged slowdown triggered by global economic uncertainties, tariff pressures and rising production costs, Tiruppur’s knitwear industry is looking towards a fresh phase of growth. A changing trade environment in the United States and continuing political and industrial uncertainty in Bangladesh, one of India's biggest competitors in the global apparel market, have raised hopes of a new wave of export orders for the Tamil Nadu textile hub.
Known as India's 'Dollar City', Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur is the country's leading knitwear manufacturing and export centre. The industry, which supports nearly 10 lakh direct and indirect jobs, is now seeking to consolidate its position in the global apparel supply chain by diversifying products, exploring new markets and strengthening its sustainability credentials.
Tiruppur's economy and infrastructure are closely linked to its knitwear industry. More than 1,300 large enterprises are directly involved in garment production, including design, stitching and manufacturing. Another 20,000-plus micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are engaged in spinning, dyeing, printing, embroidery, packaging and other supporting activities.
The industry provides direct and indirect employment to around one million people, with approximately six lakh working directly in factories. Women from rural areas account for an estimated 70–75% of the workforce. The textile hub also provides livelihoods to more than two lakh migrant workers from different parts of the country.
Exports Cross ₹44,700 crore
Tiruppur accounts for more than 90% of India's cotton knitwear exports, according to industry estimates. Its export value has grown substantially over the decades, rising from ₹429 crore in 1991 to ₹24,750 crore in 2020–21 and ₹40,247 crore in 2021–22.
Exports stood at ₹40,059 crore in 2022–23 and ₹38,408 crore in 2023–24 before climbing to ₹44,747 crore in 2024–25. According to the exporters' association, exports worth ₹24,181 crore had already been recorded in the first seven months of the current financial year.
The industry manufactures a wide range of products, including T-shirts, children's clothing, innerwear, sportswear, nightwear and casual wear. It is also expanding into recycled and eco-friendly garments to meet changing international demand.
Tiruppur's major export destinations include the United States, European Union countries, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Gulf nations. Its manufacturers supply garments to leading international brands, including Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Puma and H&M.
Tariffs And Shipping Disruptions Hit Exporters
Despite its strong export performance, the industry faced considerable challenges during 2024–25. Disruptions to shipping routes through the Red Sea, amid regional conflicts, forced vessels to take longer routes around the Cape of Good Hope. The diversion increased transit times and freight costs, putting additional pressure on exporters.
The US market presented another major challenge. Tariff increases announced by the Donald Trump administration, including the reported escalation of duties on Indian goods to 25% in April and 50% in August, affected buyer confidence and order flows.
Exporters said American buyers delayed fresh orders, reduced existing commitments and, in some instances, sought price reductions of 10–20%. The increase in commercial LPG and crude oil prices also pushed up production and transportation costs, particularly for energy-intensive processes such as dyeing.
The combination of higher costs, tariff uncertainty and shipping delays created a difficult operating environment for manufacturers.
US Political Developments Raise Hopes
The latest political developments in the United States have brought renewed optimism among Tiruppur exporters. Industry representatives believe changes in the balance of political power in Congress could constrain further tariff measures and reduce uncertainty for importers and global brands.
Major retailers and apparel buyers, including Walmart, Target and Gap, are among those whose sourcing decisions could be influenced by the evolving trade environment.
Kumar Duraisamy, joint secretary of the Tiruppur Exporters' Association, said exports to the US were showing an upward trend.
"Exports to the United States are currently on an upward trend. An agreement between India and the US is expected to be signed soon. If that happens, tariffs on Indian goods could come down further. Recent changes in the US political landscape have also given us fresh confidence," he said.
Exporters are hopeful that orders for Christmas, the New Year and subsequent seasons will strengthen if trade conditions become more favourable.
Bangladesh's Difficulties Create Opportunities
Bangladesh remains one of India's principal competitors in the international apparel market. However, political uncertainty following the change of government in 2024, along with reported labour unrest, power disruptions and law-and-order challenges, has affected the country's garment manufacturing sector.
Exporters in Tiruppur believe international buyers are increasingly exploring alternative sourcing destinations to ensure reliable production and timely deliveries. This could create opportunities for Indian manufacturers to secure orders that might otherwise have gone to Bangladesh.
K M Subramanian, president of the Tiruppur Exporters' Association, said the difficult conditions of the past were gradually easing and that export opportunities were expanding.
"We have already started receiving inquiries from American buyers. There is a strong possibility that export trade will grow by 10–15% in the coming years," he said.
However, he cautioned that the growth projections would depend on whether enquiries translated into confirmed orders, favourable tariff conditions and Tiruppur's ability to remain price-competitive against countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam.
FTA Offer New Markets
Exporters are also looking beyond traditional markets. Free Trade Agreements with countries such as Australia and the United Arab Emirates, along with ongoing negotiations for similar arrangements with European markets, are expected to create additional opportunities.
Subramanian said Tiruppur's exports of ₹44,747 crore in 2024–25 could rise to ₹49,222 crore with 10% growth or ₹51,459 crore with a 15% increase.
He clarified that these figures were projections rather than official targets, adding that actual growth would depend on global demand, trade policies and the industry's competitiveness.
From Cotton Knitwear To Technical Textiles
Tiruppur is also attempting to move beyond its traditional dependence on cotton garments. Manufacturers are increasingly exploring man-made fibre (MMF) apparel, technical textiles and performance wear to cater to changing international requirements.
Sustainability is another area receiving attention. Dyeing units have adopted Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems, enabling the recycling of a significant proportion of the water used in processing. The growing use of wind and solar energy is also helping manufacturers strengthen their green manufacturing credentials.
Subramanian, however, identified labour availability as a potential challenge to the industry's future expansion.
Growth in Tiruppur is also expected to benefit other textile centres in Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Erode, Karur and Salem, which contribute to the wider textile value chain through spinning, weaving, dyeing and garment production.
An increase in export orders could generate employment and stimulate allied sectors such as transport, packaging and printing.
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