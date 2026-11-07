ETV Bharat / business

Tamil Nadu: Tiruppur’s Knitwear Industry Eyes Export Boom As US Tariff Concerns Ease While Bangladesh Faces Uncertainty

Women from rural areas in Tiruppur account for an estimated 70–75% of the 10 lakh workforce. ( ETV Bharat )

Tiruppur: After weathering a prolonged slowdown triggered by global economic uncertainties, tariff pressures and rising production costs, Tiruppur’s knitwear industry is looking towards a fresh phase of growth. A changing trade environment in the United States and continuing political and industrial uncertainty in Bangladesh, one of India's biggest competitors in the global apparel market, have raised hopes of a new wave of export orders for the Tamil Nadu textile hub.

Known as India's 'Dollar City', Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur is the country's leading knitwear manufacturing and export centre. The industry, which supports nearly 10 lakh direct and indirect jobs, is now seeking to consolidate its position in the global apparel supply chain by diversifying products, exploring new markets and strengthening its sustainability credentials.

Tiruppur's economy and infrastructure are closely linked to its knitwear industry. More than 1,300 large enterprises are directly involved in garment production, including design, stitching and manufacturing. Another 20,000-plus micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are engaged in spinning, dyeing, printing, embroidery, packaging and other supporting activities.

The industry provides direct and indirect employment to around one million people, with approximately six lakh working directly in factories. Women from rural areas account for an estimated 70–75% of the workforce. The textile hub also provides livelihoods to more than two lakh migrant workers from different parts of the country.

Exports Cross ₹44,700 crore

Tiruppur accounts for more than 90% of India's cotton knitwear exports at ₹44,747 crore in 2024–25. (ETV Bharat)

Tiruppur accounts for more than 90% of India's cotton knitwear exports, according to industry estimates. Its export value has grown substantially over the decades, rising from ₹429 crore in 1991 to ₹24,750 crore in 2020–21 and ₹40,247 crore in 2021–22.

Exports stood at ₹40,059 crore in 2022–23 and ₹38,408 crore in 2023–24 before climbing to ₹44,747 crore in 2024–25. According to the exporters' association, exports worth ₹24,181 crore had already been recorded in the first seven months of the current financial year.

The industry manufactures a wide range of products, including T-shirts, children's clothing, innerwear, sportswear, nightwear and casual wear. It is also expanding into recycled and eco-friendly garments to meet changing international demand.

Tiruppur's major export destinations include the United States, European Union countries, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Gulf nations. Its manufacturers supply garments to leading international brands, including Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Puma and H&M.

Tariffs And Shipping Disruptions Hit Exporters

Despite its strong export performance, the industry faced considerable challenges during 2024–25. Disruptions to shipping routes through the Red Sea, amid regional conflicts, forced vessels to take longer routes around the Cape of Good Hope. The diversion increased transit times and freight costs, putting additional pressure on exporters.

The US market presented another major challenge. Tariff increases announced by the Donald Trump administration, including the reported escalation of duties on Indian goods to 25% in April and 50% in August, affected buyer confidence and order flows.

Exporters said American buyers delayed fresh orders, reduced existing commitments and, in some instances, sought price reductions of 10–20%. The increase in commercial LPG and crude oil prices also pushed up production and transportation costs, particularly for energy-intensive processes such as dyeing.

The combination of higher costs, tariff uncertainty and shipping delays created a difficult operating environment for manufacturers.

US Political Developments Raise Hopes

The latest political developments in the United States have brought renewed optimism among Tiruppur exporters. Industry representatives believe changes in the balance of political power in Congress could constrain further tariff measures and reduce uncertainty for importers and global brands.

Major retailers and apparel buyers, including Walmart, Target and Gap, are among those whose sourcing decisions could be influenced by the evolving trade environment.

Kumar Duraisamy, joint secretary of the Tiruppur Exporters' Association, said exports to the US were showing an upward trend. (ETV Bharat)

Kumar Duraisamy, joint secretary of the Tiruppur Exporters' Association, said exports to the US were showing an upward trend.

"Exports to the United States are currently on an upward trend. An agreement between India and the US is expected to be signed soon. If that happens, tariffs on Indian goods could come down further. Recent changes in the US political landscape have also given us fresh confidence," he said.

Exporters are hopeful that orders for Christmas, the New Year and subsequent seasons will strengthen if trade conditions become more favourable.