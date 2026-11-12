ETV Bharat / business

The Quiet Tata: Who Is Noel Tata And Why Is He At The Centre Of Battle For Control Of The Tata Group?

Noel N Tata stepped down as Chairman and Director of Tata Investment ( FILE )

By R Srinivasan 4 Min Read

New Delhi: Noel Naval Tata has stepped down from executive roles at all Tata Group companies today (November 12), on turning 70. This is as per the Tata Group’s mandated retirement policy. This is no surprise, as Noel Tata is known as a stickler for tradition and protocol.

What will also not be a surprise is Noel Tata walking off into the sunset like a normal retiree. As the inheritor of the Tata mantle as the Chairman of Tata Trusts, the Tata Group’s charities which hold a majority stake in the Group holding company Tata Sons, his battle for control over the Tata Group, with a divided Tata Sons board actively shooting down his decisions, is far from over.

The fact that Noel Tata has been associated with the Tata Group for over four decades will come as a surprise to those who haven’t closely followed the Tata Group. While Ratan Tata, as JRD Tata’s chosen successor, was dominating the headlines in his many years at the helm of the Tata Group – Ratan Tata headed both the Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, ensuring common leadership – Noel Tata was busy working his way through fundamental roles at different Tata group companies. Starting with Tata International, the trading and distribution arm of the group, Noel Tata has left his mark on many Tata companies, most notably with the group’s retail venture Trent, founded by his mother Simone Tata, which he helped grow from a single store in Mumbai to over 800 stores and multiple formats today Noel became managing director of Trent in 1999, when the company was still a relatively small retail operation. Under his leadership, Trent expanded significantly and developed successful brands such as Westside. The company later strengthened its presence in value fashion through Zudio, which became one of the group's prominent retail brands. His performance at Trent established Noel as an experienced operator within the Tata Group and helped him gain broader responsibilities across the conglomerate. At Tata International too, where he served as Managing Director for a decade, he grew the company’s turnover six fold. Apart from Tent and Tata International, Noel Tata also served as Vice Chairman in Tata Steel and Titan – two of the group’s most successful companies outside of TCS. The Sussex University economics graduate (he received an honorary doctorate from his alma mater in 2025) would have, if the Tatas had been an ordinary business family, been the automatic successor of Ratan Tata decided to retire in 2012. But Ratan Tata, who did not have a close relationship with his half-brother, decided otherwise.