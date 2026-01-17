ETV Bharat / business

Textiles, Pharma, Engineering To Get Major Boost From India-EU FTA: Exporters

New Delhi: Textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, engineering goods, gems and jewellery exports will receive a boost from the free trade agreement between India and the 27-nation European Union, according to exporters. The conclusion of negotiations for the agreement is likely to be announced on January 27.

The industry estimates that with tariffs having been phased out due to the FTA, exports to the EU will double over the next three years, they said. The free trade agreement (FTA) would provide a stable and predictable framework for exporters, allowing Indian firms to plan long-term investments, integrate into European value chains, and secure market access, even as global economic uncertainties persist, they noted.

"This FTA will be a game changer in terms of reducing our dependence on any single market," Apparel Export Promotion Council Chairman A Sakthivel said, adding that with the US tariffs on Indian goods being too high, domestic exporters face higher costs and reduced competitiveness in a major market, which is pushing Indian exporters to diversify the export market.

Successive negotiations have emphasised sectors where India has a strong export footprint in the EU. Textiles and apparel, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, petroleum products and chemicals are central to these discussions, he added.

Textiles and apparel currently attract 12-16 per cent import duty in the EU, which makes Indian goods less competitive. The average import duty for ready-made garments in the EU is 12 per cent, which apparently comes to 9.6 per cent as India enjoys preferential access under the EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences (now called DCTS).

Kanpur-based Growmore International MD Yadvendra Singh Sachan said that domestic leather exporters should use this opportunity to significantly boost shipments. "The FTA will be a game changer for Indian exporters," Sachan said.