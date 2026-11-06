Temple Run: Eternal CEO In Face-off With Doctors Over Wearable Device
Billionaire Zomato and Blinkit founder says Temple is not a medical device, admits all metrics not yet clinically validated
By IANS
Published : November 6, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Temple, the wearable device startup founded by former Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal, has come under scrutiny from doctors over its scientific claims, prompting the entrepreneur to publicly defend the product and reject allegations that it is misleading consumers.
In a series of posts on social media platform X, Goyal said Temple's claims would be quickly tested by users once the device reaches customers, noting that the company offers a 14-day no-questions-asked return policy.
He said Temple has invested about $30 million in developing the wearable, including around $20 million of his own capital, saying that the scale of investment and long-term commitment behind the project run counter to suggestions that it is a fraudulent venture.
Goyal, who said he stepped away from his role as CEO of Eternal to focus on Temple, maintained that his reputation was tied to ensuring the science behind the product is accurate.He acknowledged that Temple has not yet clinically validated all of its metrics and said the company would disclose such validation when available.
"Temple is a fitness tracker and wellness device. We are not a medical device," Goyal said, adding that further scientific validation and independent studies would emerge once the product becomes available to users.
At @temple, one of our missions is to become the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes. And today, let's start with the basics: Heart Rate (HR). You would think accurate HR tracking is a solved problem. It is not. Especially in zones 4 & 5, which matter to professional athletes the most. To see whether Temple is the most accurate wearable on something as basic as HR, we gave ourselves a high bar to aspire to. A Polar H10 chest strap, taped to the chest. Taped, because worn the usual way, straps lose contact mid-sprint and miss beats. We benchmarked five flagship wearables against that reference, from rest to max effort, second by second. All the other leading wearables were well behind Temple in our study. Apple Watch Series 12 came closest. Temple also beat the untaped chest strap, the industry's benchmark, in zones 4 and 5. Why does Temple win? Two reasons. 1. Temple uses adhesive, so its lab condition is its wear condition. You'll experience our study outcomes in real life. 2. The location. Your temple sits right over a major artery, and it's the one patch of skin that doesn't clamp down its blood flow when you go hard. We tested the same sensor at four body sites. The temple was the most accurate of the four. Charts attached. Accurate HR makes Temple better at so much more downstream. More soon. The full paper and data are live right now at https://t.co/ovabS2dvnY, and an extended study by independent researchers is underway. We invite further independent replication in more conditions, and will fund it. Write to us at research@temple.com— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 1, 2026
The comments come amid mounting criticism from doctors, led by hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known online as The Liver Doc.Philips has publicly questioned Temple's scientific claims, particularly its ability to assess brain-related metrics through measurements from the superficial temporal artery.
In posts on X, Philips alleged that the company had not provided sufficient evidence to support claims related to brain blood flow and other advanced metrics.He argued that existing public material and pre-print research papers do not conclusively establish the device's claimed capabilities and accused the company of overstating the science behind the product.
The exchange has triggered a broader debate on social media over the level of scientific validation that consumer wellness devices should provide before making health-related claims.Goyal also said Temple would continue to publish validation data and maintained that the company stood by its scientific methods, while critics called for independent peer-reviewed evidence before such claims are accepted.