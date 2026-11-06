ETV Bharat / business

Temple Run: Eternal CEO In Face-off With Doctors Over Wearable Device

Billionaire Zomato and Blinkit founder says Temple is not a medical device ( IANS )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Temple, the wearable device startup founded by former Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal, has come under scrutiny from doctors over its scientific claims, prompting the entrepreneur to publicly defend the product and reject allegations that it is misleading consumers.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, Goyal said Temple's claims would be quickly tested by users once the device reaches customers, noting that the company offers a 14-day no-questions-asked return policy.

He said Temple has invested about $30 million in developing the wearable, including around $20 million of his own capital, saying that the scale of investment and long-term commitment behind the project run counter to suggestions that it is a fraudulent venture. Goyal, who said he stepped away from his role as CEO of Eternal to focus on Temple, maintained that his reputation was tied to ensuring the science behind the product is accurate.He acknowledged that Temple has not yet clinically validated all of its metrics and said the company would disclose such validation when available.