ETV Bharat / business

Temasek Says Supportive Of Singapore Airlines' Investments In Air India

New Delhi: Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek on Saturday said it supports Singapore Airlines' investments in Air India and highlighted that the Indian carrier's large-scale transformation involves complex, multi-year operational and integration challenges.

A statement from Temasek, which is a stakeholder in Singapore Airlines (SIA), comes against the backdrop of concerns raised in certain quarters about the carrier's investment in the loss-making Air India.

Singapore Airlines owns a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India, and the remaining shareholding is with Tata Sons, which acquired the Indian airline from the government in January 2022.

In a statement on Saturday, Temasek said SIA has articulated its objective to invest in a second hub to secure long-term growth beyond Singapore.

"As the world's third-largest air transport market after the US and China, India is well-positioned to serve as this second hub. SIA has long participated in the India market, including an operating presence through Vistara since 2013, and its investment in Air India allows it to deepen its participation in India's aviation growth," it said.

Temasek said that as a shareholder of SIA, "we view their business decision from a long-term perspective and are supportive of it".

Earlier this week in a social media post, Singapore's Member of Parliament Kenneth Tiong Boon Kiat cited a media report and flagged concerns about Singapore Airlines investing more in Air India.

"Air India has asked its owners for another USD 1.5 billion. Singapore Airlines owns about a quarter of it, and Temasek owns most of Singapore Airlines, so this is not only a question for private shareholders. Whichever of the two writes the cheque, it will have a significant impact on Temasek," he had said in a Facebook post.

Singapore Airlines Group's net profit dropped 57 per cent to SGD 1.184 billion (nearly Rs 8,900 crore) in the fiscal year ended March 2026, mainly due to the absence of a prior-year one-off accounting gain related to the Vistara merger, and Air India losses.