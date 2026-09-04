ETV Bharat / business

Tea Board, ISRO Unit, NIT Join Hands For AI-Based Tea Plantation Monitoring

Kolkata: Tea Board India recently entered into a tripartite MoU with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of ISRO and NIT Rourkela to develop an AI-based system for monitoring tea plantations, the board said on Thursday. The project, scheduled to run till March 2029, will be implemented across major tea-growing regions of the country, a statement said.

The board said the MoU was signed for the launch of a research and development project titled “CHAAYANKAN-- Comprehensive AI-based Geospatial Data Analytics for Tea Plantation Monitoring.

The initiative will use hyperspectral and optical remote sensing data from satellites and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), along with ground observations, weather inputs and entomological data, to develop artificial intelligence and machine learning-based solutions for tea plantation monitoring.