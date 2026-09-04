Tea Board, ISRO Unit, NIT Join Hands For AI-Based Tea Plantation Monitoring
The board said MoU was signed for the launch of research and development project titled “CHAAYANKAN-- Comprehensive AI-based Geospatial Data Analytics for Tea Plantation Monitoring.
By PTI
Published : September 4, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
Kolkata: Tea Board India recently entered into a tripartite MoU with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of ISRO and NIT Rourkela to develop an AI-based system for monitoring tea plantations, the board said on Thursday. The project, scheduled to run till March 2029, will be implemented across major tea-growing regions of the country, a statement said.
The board said the MoU was signed for the launch of a research and development project titled “CHAAYANKAN-- Comprehensive AI-based Geospatial Data Analytics for Tea Plantation Monitoring.
The initiative will use hyperspectral and optical remote sensing data from satellites and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), along with ground observations, weather inputs and entomological data, to develop artificial intelligence and machine learning-based solutions for tea plantation monitoring.
The project will focus on developing AI/ML algorithms for automatic mapping of tea-growing areas and monitoring biotic and abiotic stress using hyperspectral data, the statement said.
It will also seek to forecast major pests and diseases affecting tea gardens and estimate green leaf yield using UAV- and satellite-based hyperspectral indices, the board said. The Tea Board will provide technical and ground-level support through its existing administrative framework to facilitate implementation and integration of field data.
The initiative is aimed at addressing key challenges faced by the tea industry, including crop stress, pest management and yield estimation, while improving productivity and sustainability. The project is also expected to create a data repository that could support future policy decisions and strengthen technology-driven management of India's tea sector, the board said.