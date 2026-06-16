ETV Bharat / business

TCS To Set Aside USD 70 Mn More After US Supreme Court Declines Review In CSC-DXC Legal Dispute

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday said it would make provision of additional USD 70 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 after the US Supreme Court declined to review a lower court ruling in a legal dispute with Computer Sciences Corporation, now part of DXC Technology. TCS, in the BSE filing, said it has already provided USD 150 million for the matter in its books of accounts in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

The company "will make necessary provision now for the incremental amount of USD 70 million towards damages, interest and legal cost, as a one-time exceptional expense, in Q1 FY2027".

TCS had disclosed the litigation in earlier exchange filings in June 2024 and November 2025. Providing an update over the suit filed by Computer Sciences Corporation/DXC Technology Company, TCS on Tuesday informed that US Supreme Court has declined to review a lower court ruling in a lawsuit brought by Computer Sciences Corporation.