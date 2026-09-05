ETV Bharat / business

TCS To Invest Rs 70,000 Crore In Hyderabad AI Data Centre

Hyderabad: IT sector giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is planning to invest Rs 70,000 crore to develop a large-scale AI data center campus of up to 1GW capacity in Hyderabad, the company announced on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by TCS, the investment will be made through Hypervault, a TCS subsidiary. The Hyderabad AI data center campus will be purpose-built to serve the needs of AI companies and hyperscalers, enabling high-density GPU deployments for AI training, inference and advanced computing workloads.

Hypervault has already acquired 264 acres of land. The development of the data center campus will be executed in a phased manner, in line with customer demand and technology requirements.

At full build-out, the campus is expected to rank amongst the most advanced and largest AI infrastructure campuses in India. The campus will also leverage green energy and water-neutral design principles as part of the build-out. Beyond the campus, the project is expected to catalyze India’s AI infrastructure ecosystem across power, cooling, networking, construction, engineering and operations. The project will generate several thousand direct and indirect jobs in the region.