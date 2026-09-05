TCS To Invest Rs 70,000 Crore In Hyderabad AI Data Centre
The 1 GW facility will house high-density GPUs and use liquid cooling for hyperscale AI computing
Published : September 5, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: IT sector giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is planning to invest Rs 70,000 crore to develop a large-scale AI data center campus of up to 1GW capacity in Hyderabad, the company announced on Saturday.
According to a statement issued by TCS, the investment will be made through Hypervault, a TCS subsidiary. The Hyderabad AI data center campus will be purpose-built to serve the needs of AI companies and hyperscalers, enabling high-density GPU deployments for AI training, inference and advanced computing workloads.
Hypervault has already acquired 264 acres of land. The development of the data center campus will be executed in a phased manner, in line with customer demand and technology requirements.
At full build-out, the campus is expected to rank amongst the most advanced and largest AI infrastructure campuses in India. The campus will also leverage green energy and water-neutral design principles as part of the build-out. Beyond the campus, the project is expected to catalyze India’s AI infrastructure ecosystem across power, cooling, networking, construction, engineering and operations. The project will generate several thousand direct and indirect jobs in the region.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said “This establishes that Hyderabad is now at the forefront of the global AI revolution with a strong focus on infrastructure. This decade is one of Artificial Intelligence. Access to AI models and computers is fast-becoming public infrastructure and having this computer reside in Telangana gives us an advantage.”
LIVE: Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy Participates in Meeting with TCS–HyperVault Delegation at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, Hyderabad https://t.co/iutyWuGxte— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 5, 2026
State IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu added that the project was the outcome of a conversation between Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Davos a few months ago.
Deepesh Kiran Nanda, CEO and MD, HyperVault AI Data Center Limited, said, “We are building infrastructure for where AI is going: higher density, liquid cooling, larger power blocks and faster deployment. Hyderabad gives us the foundation to build that at scale for frontier AI companies and hyperscalers.”
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