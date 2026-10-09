ETV Bharat / business

TCS To Hire 15,000 More In US Despite Trump's PERM Suspension, Says No Impact On Hiring Plans

New Delhi: India’s leading IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said it intends to hire another 15,000 people in the US in 5 years to augment the local workforce. TCS issued the statement after the Donald Trump-led administration suspended it from the key green card programme. It may be noted that Indian professionals account for over 70 per cent of all approved H-1B petitions annually.

Our workforce strategy is anchored in hiring local talent, supported by a robust campus recruitment model, TCS said on Green Card programme crackdown in the US.

Our US PERM applications were in single digits in the last two years, so no impact on our workforce strategy and client engagements, TCS said while responding to the announcement by the US Government on the Permanent Labor Certification Program (PERM). The IT giant said it will comply with any directive from the Department of Labor.

In a statement, TCS said, “We have noted the announcement by the US Government on the Permanent Labour Certification Program (PERM) and TCS will comply with any directive from the Department of Labour. Our workforce strategy in the US is anchored in hiring local talent, supported by a robust campus recruitment model. We have built a significant local workforce across 31 offices and delivery centres throughout the country."

"As we had announced earlier, we intend to hire an additional 15,000 people in the US over the next five years, to further augment our local workforce. Our PERM applications were in single digits in the last two years and hence we do not expect the suspension of the program to impact our workforce strategy and customer engagements,” the statement added.

Nasscom on PERM curbs

Responding to 'PERM' curbs implemented by the US, Nasscom said immigration and skilled talent mobility were two distinct issues and should not be viewed through the same lens.

"The H-1B visa programme has historically played an important role in addressing short-term skill gaps in the US... However, over the past few years, Indian technology companies have significantly reduced their dependence on H-1B visas, while steadily expanding local hiring," Nasscom said.

US Labour Secretary Justifies PERM