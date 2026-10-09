TCS To Hire 15,000 More In US Despite Trump's PERM Suspension, Says No Impact On Hiring Plans
Our US PERM applications were in single digits in the last two years, so no impact on our workforce strategy and client engagements, TCS said.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
New Delhi: India’s leading IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said it intends to hire another 15,000 people in the US in 5 years to augment the local workforce. TCS issued the statement after the Donald Trump-led administration suspended it from the key green card programme. It may be noted that Indian professionals account for over 70 per cent of all approved H-1B petitions annually.
Our workforce strategy is anchored in hiring local talent, supported by a robust campus recruitment model, TCS said on Green Card programme crackdown in the US.
Our US PERM applications were in single digits in the last two years, so no impact on our workforce strategy and client engagements, TCS said while responding to the announcement by the US Government on the Permanent Labor Certification Program (PERM). The IT giant said it will comply with any directive from the Department of Labor.
In a statement, TCS said, “We have noted the announcement by the US Government on the Permanent Labour Certification Program (PERM) and TCS will comply with any directive from the Department of Labour. Our workforce strategy in the US is anchored in hiring local talent, supported by a robust campus recruitment model. We have built a significant local workforce across 31 offices and delivery centres throughout the country."
"As we had announced earlier, we intend to hire an additional 15,000 people in the US over the next five years, to further augment our local workforce. Our PERM applications were in single digits in the last two years and hence we do not expect the suspension of the program to impact our workforce strategy and customer engagements,” the statement added.
Nasscom on PERM curbs
Responding to 'PERM' curbs implemented by the US, Nasscom said immigration and skilled talent mobility were two distinct issues and should not be viewed through the same lens.
"The H-1B visa programme has historically played an important role in addressing short-term skill gaps in the US... However, over the past few years, Indian technology companies have significantly reduced their dependence on H-1B visas, while steadily expanding local hiring," Nasscom said.
US Labour Secretary Justifies PERM
The reactions came after US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling announced that eight IT firms including Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini are being suspended from the Permanent Labor Certification Program. The US Labour department justified the move citing the suspension to multiple active federal investigations even as it also suspended US tech majors Microsoft and Adobe from the program.
"I am hereby suspending from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme some of the largest IT outsourcing firms in the world, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini," Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling said.
While announcing the decision, Sonderling said since 2009 these companies have requested almost three million foreign workers. He said the administration received over 230,000 H-1B visa approvals and over 100,000 permanent labour certifications.
The US Labour Secretary said because of the huge number of H-1B visa approvals, hundreds of thousands of jobs were taken from American workers.
Also Read
Immigration, Skilled Talent Mobility Distinct: Nasscom As US Suspends IT Firms From Green Card Programme
GST Council Recommends Faster Refunds, Scraps Arrest Powers And Pushes More Compliance Reforms
SEBI Introduces Colour-Coded Credit Risk-o-Meter For Debt Securities: How It Will Help Investors