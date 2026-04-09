ETV Bharat / business

TCS Q4 Net Profit Jumps 12.22 Pc To 13,718 Cr As Margins Expand, Headcount Rises 2k

Mumbai: Country's largest IT services company TCS on Thursday reported a 12.22 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit at Rs 13,718 crore. The Tata Group company reported a net profit of Rs 12,224 crore in the January-March period last year and Rs 10,657 crore in the preceding December quarter.

For fiscal year 2025-26, TCS' PAT inched up 1.35 per cent to Rs 49,210 crore, as against Rs 48,553 crore in FY25. From a headcount perspective, the company added 2,356 jobs in Q4 to take the overall number of employees to 5,84,519 as on March 31, 2026, marking the first quarter of net addition after two consecutive quarters of a fall.

The company's employee base declined by 23,460 in FY26, a year in which it began an exercise to cut 12,000 jobs because of changes in the technology landscape.

TCS is the first company in the USD 315 billion Indian IT sector to report its earnings for the fiscal year 2025-26, which saw a deepening of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and subsequent concerns on the employee intensity in the sector, which produces one of the best quality jobs in the economy.

In the reporting quarter, its revenue from operations jumped 9.64 per cent to Rs 70,698 crore from the Rs 64,479 crore in the year-ago period, while the same for the full fiscal jumped 4.58 per cent to Rs 2.67 lakh crore.

The operating profit margin expanded to 25.3 per cent in the March quarter, up from 24.2 per cent in the year-ago period.