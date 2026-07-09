ETV Bharat / business

TCS Q1 Net Profit Rises 4.61 Pc, Bags New Deals Worth USD 9.5 Billion

Mumbai: India's largest IT services company TCS on Thursday reported a 4.61 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 13,349 crore for the June 2026 quarter. In the results, which came amid heightened worries over the growth sustenance in the USD 315 billion domestic IT sector in the age of artificial intelligence, TCS said its net income rose 8.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 13,849 crore, excluding exceptional items.

From a topline perspective, its Q1 revenues jumped by nearly 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 72,275 crore, and edged up 2.23 per cent from the March quarter's Rs 70,698 crore. It reported an annualised AI revenue of USD 2.6 billion, up 13.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Its chief executive and managing director K Krithivasan said the quarter reflects continued growth momentum and the strength of our strategic positioning, despite geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds.

"As customers accelerate investments in AI, modernisation, cybersecurity, sovereign cloud and platform simplification, our strong deal conversion, improving client mining and expanding ecosystem partnerships position TCS well to translate opportunity into sustained growth," Krithivasan added.

The company said it has bagged USD 9.5 billion of total contract value (TCV) or new deals in Q1, including a USD 800 million AI-led transformation mega deal with SKF. Its chief operating officer Aarthi Subramanian noted that it signed strategic partnerships with Anthropic and Mistral to expand its AI ecosystem.

From a financial perspective, it reported an operating profit margin of 24 per cent during April-June compared to 25.3 per cent in the preceding quarter, which was expected to go down, given wage hikes and new investments.