TCS CEO Krithivasan Takes Home Rs 28 Cr As Remuneration In FY26; Chandrasekaran Waives Commission
TCS CEO Krithivasan took home a total remuneration of Rs 28 crore in 2025-26, marking an increase of 6.3 per cent over the previous year
By PTI
Published : May 16, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan took home a total remuneration of Rs 28 crore in 2025-26, marking an increase of 6.3 per cent over the previous year, according to the company's latest annual report.
Meanwhile, Tata Group and TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran abstained from receiving any commission from the IT major, drawing only Rs 4.2 lakh in sitting fees for the entire fiscal year.
“As a policy, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, has abstained from receiving commission from the company and hence not stated,” the annual report said.
Krithivasan’s compensation package for the fiscal year included a basic salary of Rs 1.67 crore, benefits, perquisites, and allowances of Rs 1.43 crore, and a performance-linked commission of Rs 25 crore.
According to the IT major's annual report for FY 2025-26, the CEO's remuneration was 332.8 times the median remuneration of TCS employees.
The report noted that the median remuneration of employees increased by 5.1 per cent during the fiscal year. The average annual salary increase for junior and mid-level employees in India was in the range of 4.5 per cent to 7 per cent, with top performers receiving double-digit increments.
TCS reported a 12.22 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit at Rs 13,718 crore. For fiscal year 2025-26, its profit after tax inched up 1.35 per cent to Rs 49,210 crore, as against Rs 48,553 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 9.64 per cent to Rs 70,698 crore in Q4 FY26, while the same for the full fiscal was higher by 4.58 per cent to Rs 2.67 lakh crore.