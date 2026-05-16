ETV Bharat / business

TCS CEO Krithivasan Takes Home Rs 28 Cr As Remuneration In FY26; Chandrasekaran Waives Commission

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan took home a total remuneration of Rs 28 crore in 2025-26, marking an increase of 6.3 per cent over the previous year, according to the company's latest annual report.

Meanwhile, Tata Group and TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran abstained from receiving any commission from the IT major, drawing only Rs 4.2 lakh in sitting fees for the entire fiscal year.

“As a policy, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, has abstained from receiving commission from the company and hence not stated,” the annual report said.

Krithivasan’s compensation package for the fiscal year included a basic salary of Rs 1.67 crore, benefits, perquisites, and allowances of Rs 1.43 crore, and a performance-linked commission of Rs 25 crore.