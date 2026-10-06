ETV Bharat / business

Tax-Saving Options For Salaried Individuals: A Guide To Section 80C And Other Deductions

New Delhi: According to the Income Tax department’s rules, any individual with income above the prescribed basic exemption limit must file an Income Tax Return (ITR) for the fiscal year. The government provides several options to reduce Income-tax liability, which are described as ‘tax saving instruments.’

A salaried person will have in-depth knowledge of tax-saving options if they understand the basics of income tax. The government imposes tax on individuals based on tax slabs it determines. The tax is deducted at source (TDS) for salaried individuals.

Section 80C for Tax saving

Section 80C is the most popular way to save tax under the Income Tax Act. The particular section allows a salaried taxpayer to claim deductions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh every financial year on various investments.

Tax savings schemes list

Public Provident Fund (PPF): It is a central government-controlled savings scheme with tax benefits. The deposit in a PPF account qualifies for deduction under Section 80-C of the I.T. Act. The interest earned in the account is free from Income Tax under Section 10 of the I.T. Act.

Employee Provident Fund (EPF): The return earned from EPF, including the interest, is eligible for tax exemption under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The rules state that the exemption will be given to employees who have continued their service for at least 5 years.

Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS): One can claim a tax rebate of up to Rs 1,50,000 by investing in ELSS mutual funds under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. The ELSS fund category has a mandatory lock-in period of three years.

Life Insurance Premiums

Crores of people have opted for Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) schemes. The premiums paid for LIC policies can also be claimed under Section 80C.

National Pension System (NPS)