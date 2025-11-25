ETV Bharat / business

Tax Collection Should Be Smooth Process With Minimum Discomfort To Taxpayer: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu poses for a group picture with Officer Trainees of the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that the tax collection should be a smooth process with minimum discomfort to the taxpayer. Addressing the officer trainees of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes), who had called on the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she asked them to create systems that are transparent, accountable, and technology-driven. Murmu said collection of revenue is critical for nation-building.

"This is the revenue that funds infrastructure, education, health, and social welfare. You are, therefore, active participants in India’s nation-building process. But, the tax collection should be a smooth process with minimum discomfort to the taxpayer," the President said.

Please remember what Chanakya in the Arthashastra said about tax collection - "a government should collect taxes like a honeybee, which collects just the right amount of honey from the flower so that both can survive", she said while addressing them.

The President said that the recent Goods and Services Tax reforms introduced in September this year represent a landmark step in reshaping India’s taxation system.

"These reforms are designed to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurship, job creation, and affordable living. These reforms strengthen India’s vision of inclusive growth, sustainability, and empowerment of the next generation," Murmu said.