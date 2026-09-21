ETV Bharat / business

Tata Tussle Explained: Trusts, Boardroom And The IPO Question In India's Largest Conglomerate

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran ( ANI )

By Nisar Ahmad Dharma 7 Min Read

A not-so-quiet rift in India’s largest business conglomerate is fast turning into one of the biggest corporate feuds in the country. Tata Group, a name synonymous with India’s modern history, is witnessing deep disagreement over who should steer Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company and promoter of the Tata Group, and whether it must list on the stock market. Before understanding the tussle over governance, let’s briefly learn how large and impactful the Tatas are. Tata Group, according to its official website, comprises 26 publicly listed companies, including TCS, Tata Motors, Titan, and Trent, with an aggregate market capitalisation of more than $328 billion (over Rs 31 lakh crore) as on March 31, 2025. The group consistently retains its crown as India's most valuable brand and largest conglomerate with global operations in 100 countries across steel, automotive, retail, software, and aviation. Its aggregate annual revenues are around $180 billion, employing nearly 1 million people globally, according to the website. For a company that began its journey as a small trading firm in the 1860s, Tata Group’s growth has run parallel to India’s history and socio-economic development. As such, instability within the Tatas rocks India’s corporate world, creating ripples that can have far-reaching consequences. A brief history of the Tata Group (ETV Bharat Graphics) Tata Trusts & The Boardroom Drama Tata Trusts, the family-controlled charity composed of various trusts which collectively hold about 66 percent of Tata Sons, sees itself as the group’s moral guardian. The two largest charitable trusts in Tata Trusts are the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), with a 23.56 percent share, and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT,) owns about 27.98 percent. Late last week, fault lines were in the spotlight when Tata Sons' board approved a fresh five-year term for Natarajan Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of the company, a decision that did not go down well with Noel Tata, the Chairman of Tata Trusts. The September 17 meeting also decided to “initiate steps” towards a public listing. Noel, as the non-executive director of Tata Sons, voted against the resolution to extend Chandrasekaran’s term, and also opposed the idea of making Tata Group public. Timeline of the rift. (ETV Bharat Graphics) Tata Trusts warned that an IPO would “destroy” the group’s character as a majority charity-owned conglomerate. Interestingly, Venu Srinivasan, the Chairman Emeritus of the TVS Group and the other Tata Trusts nominee on the Tata Sons board, backed Chandrasekaran’s extension and favoured the proposed public listing during the high-stakes board meeting. Noel is the nominee of SRTT while Venu represents SDTT on the Tata Sons Board. Alongside the Tata Trusts versus Tata Sons tussle, an open rift exists between Venu and Noel. In July 2025, Venu, who was brought in by the late Ratan Tata, originally voted alongside other trustees to keep Tata Sons private. However, after he later indicated support for a listing, the SDTT circulated a last-minute resolution on September 16, 2026, attempting to restrain and "gag" Venu from voting at the board meeting. Timeline of the rift. (ETV Bharat Graphics) SDTT claimed his stance "disabled" him from representing the Trust's interests. Venu, however, fiercely pushed back, calling SDTT’s attempt to disenfranchise him "illegal and without authority". He argued that his nomination by the Tata Trusts did not override his core fiduciary and legal duties to act in the best interest of Tata Sons and all its stakeholders. He went ahead and voted anyway. Tata Trusts Chairman, Noel Tata (ANI file photo) The Broader Rift