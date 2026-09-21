Tata Tussle Explained: Trusts, Boardroom And The IPO Question In India's Largest Conglomerate
As Noel Tata opposes Chandrasekaran's reappointment and an IPO, ETV Bharat explains the massive governance feud between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over corporate control.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
A not-so-quiet rift in India’s largest business conglomerate is fast turning into one of the biggest corporate feuds in the country. Tata Group, a name synonymous with India’s modern history, is witnessing deep disagreement over who should steer Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company and promoter of the Tata Group, and whether it must list on the stock market.
Before understanding the tussle over governance, let’s briefly learn how large and impactful the Tatas are. Tata Group, according to its official website, comprises 26 publicly listed companies, including TCS, Tata Motors, Titan, and Trent, with an aggregate market capitalisation of more than $328 billion (over Rs 31 lakh crore) as on March 31, 2025.
The group consistently retains its crown as India's most valuable brand and largest conglomerate with global operations in 100 countries across steel, automotive, retail, software, and aviation. Its aggregate annual revenues are around $180 billion, employing nearly 1 million people globally, according to the website. For a company that began its journey as a small trading firm in the 1860s, Tata Group’s growth has run parallel to India’s history and socio-economic development. As such, instability within the Tatas rocks India’s corporate world, creating ripples that can have far-reaching consequences.
Tata Trusts & The Boardroom Drama
Tata Trusts, the family-controlled charity composed of various trusts which collectively hold about 66 percent of Tata Sons, sees itself as the group’s moral guardian. The two largest charitable trusts in Tata Trusts are the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), with a 23.56 percent share, and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT,) owns about 27.98 percent.
Late last week, fault lines were in the spotlight when Tata Sons' board approved a fresh five-year term for Natarajan Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of the company, a decision that did not go down well with Noel Tata, the Chairman of Tata Trusts. The September 17 meeting also decided to “initiate steps” towards a public listing. Noel, as the non-executive director of Tata Sons, voted against the resolution to extend Chandrasekaran’s term, and also opposed the idea of making Tata Group public.
Tata Trusts warned that an IPO would “destroy” the group’s character as a majority charity-owned conglomerate. Interestingly, Venu Srinivasan, the Chairman Emeritus of the TVS Group and the other Tata Trusts nominee on the Tata Sons board, backed Chandrasekaran’s extension and favoured the proposed public listing during the high-stakes board meeting.
Noel is the nominee of SRTT while Venu represents SDTT on the Tata Sons Board. Alongside the Tata Trusts versus Tata Sons tussle, an open rift exists between Venu and Noel. In July 2025, Venu, who was brought in by the late Ratan Tata, originally voted alongside other trustees to keep Tata Sons private. However, after he later indicated support for a listing, the SDTT circulated a last-minute resolution on September 16, 2026, attempting to restrain and "gag" Venu from voting at the board meeting.
SDTT claimed his stance "disabled" him from representing the Trust's interests. Venu, however, fiercely pushed back, calling SDTT’s attempt to disenfranchise him "illegal and without authority". He argued that his nomination by the Tata Trusts did not override his core fiduciary and legal duties to act in the best interest of Tata Sons and all its stakeholders. He went ahead and voted anyway.
The Broader Rift
The trouble did not start overnight. After Ratan Tata died in 2024, the group entered a period of uncertainty over leadership and capital needs. Chandrasekaran, who has been chairman since 2017, pushed for big, long-term bets in Air India, digital and electronics arms, many of which are loss-making in the near term but meant to secure future scale. Tata Trusts grew uneasy about mounting losses and the direction of capital. It argued that public listing of Tata Sons could dilute the group’s distinctive, trust-led character.
The first visible crack appeared in early 2026, when Chandrasekaran’s reappointment for a third five-year term ran into trouble. In February, the board could not reach unanimity. Noel withheld support, citing concerns over Air India and other high-cost ventures. By August, Chandrasekaran said he would not seek another term and would step down when his tenure ends in February 2027. But within weeks, the board’s nomination committee asked him to reconsider, and on September 17, the board voted 4-1 to reappoint him for another five years. Noel was the lone dissenter.
Shortly after, Tata Trusts called the resolution “illegal” and a “legal nullity,” arguing that the affirmative support required from both of its nominee directors (Noel and Venu) under the company’s Articles of Association (AoA) was not secured.
The Trusts, in their statement on Sunday, said there was “no deadlock” at the board meeting and that the resolution could not have been validly passed after one of the two Trust-nominated directors voted against it.
“There are two Tata Trusts nominees on the Board of Tata Sons [referring to Noel and Venu]. Majority amongst two is two and not one," the statement read. "On September 17, 2026, one such Director voted against the resolution. Thus, the affirmative support of Tata Trusts Nominee Directors as mandated by the AoA was not given. The condition failed, and so did the resolution."
Ownership Vs Control
Tata Sons is the holding company of the Tata Group. It holds a stake in listed and unlisted enterprises of the Tata Group. Many of the Tata Group entities in turn hold a stake in Tata Sons as well. The Tata Trusts together own a majority stake in Tata Sons, so they effectively control Tata Sons.
During the late Ratan Tata's tenure at the helm of the group, there was no rift between the ownership and the control arms, as he was chairman of both Tata Trusts and Tata Sons.
However, when he decided to step down in 2012, he separated the running of the Tata Group from ownership. Cyrus Mistry, belonging to the Shapoorji Pallonji group, which holds a minority stake in Tata Sons, was picked as Chairman of Tata Sons, while Ratan Tata continued as chairman of Tata Trusts.
In 2016, Mistry was acrimoniously removed from his post following differences with Ratan Tata. Ratan Tata returned briefly as interim chairman of Tata Sons, before appointing Chandrasekaran to the post in 2017. He continued as chairman of Tata Trusts till his death, at which point Noel was made chairman of Tata Trusts, while Chandrasekaran continued to run Tata Sons. The root of the present-day conflict lies here in this separation of ownership and control.
The IPO Controversy
Parallel to the leadership fight is a regulatory push that has turned into a strategic battle. The Reserve Bank of India has classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC), which effectively requires it to list.
Tata Sons tried to surrender its core investment company registration to avoid this, but the RBI rejected the plea on September 11, 2026. While Tata Sons is keen to go ahead with the IPO, Tata Trusts believes that it amounts to "pulling apart a hundred-year-old structure to fill an imaginary gap, taking a sledgehammer to crack a nut."
Regarding the argument that listing the company would enhance its corporate governance, Tata Trusts stated that saying so “assumes a governance gap which does not exist”.
It said Tata Sons has provisions applicable to public companies, including the appointment of independent directors, the constitution of an audit committee and a nomination and remuneration committee, provisions governing related party transactions and the retirement of directors by rotation, together with a code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading.
“A company that adopted these standards by choice is not a company in need of the discipline that listing is said to supply,” it said.
Tata Trusts also flagged the issue of the role of Tata Trusts within the Tata structure. “The question is not which framework governs Tata Sons better or who governs Tata Sons better”, but "who is left in the room to speak for the millions of underserved and excluded Indians" who have been at the centre of the Trusts' philanthropic work.
For now, the Tata Group has two parallel battles: one in the boardroom, and another over whether Tata Sons must become a listed company. Both are likely to play out through further legal notices, possible court or tribunal interventions, and intense behind-the-scenes negotiations. How the dispute is resolved will shape how India’s largest private conglomerate balances professional management with its trust-led legacy.
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