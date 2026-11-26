Tata Trusts To Legally Challenge N Chandrasekaran's reappointment As Tata Sons Chairman: Reports
Tata Trusts to move Bombay HC against N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Tata Sons chairman, reports said.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 11:35 AM IST|
Updated : November 26, 2026 at 11:45 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid the tensions brewing at the 158-year-old Tata group, Tata Trusts has decided to move Bombay High Court to legally challenge the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman of holding company Tata Sons, media reports said on Thursday.
Reports claimed Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the RD Tata Trust (RDTT) have given the green signal to opt for the legal route against Tata Sons and six of its directors. The approved resolutions stated trusts will be moving the Bombay High Court against the September 17 board resolution that reappointed Chandrasekaran for a second five-year term.
"The Tata Trusts yesterday resolved to move court against the reappointment of Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons as illegal," said the source, who sought anonymity because the matter is a sensitive one,” Reuters quoted a source as saying.
Notably, there has been no official statement from Tata Sons and Tata Trusts on the matter.
The Tata Feud
The Tata Group is embroiled in controversy over a vertical split between the board of its holding company, Tata Sons, led by N Chandrasekaran and its largest shareholder, Noel Tata-headed Tata Trusts, at a board meeting on September 17.
The board meeting, held within a week of the RBI's letter rejecting Tata Sons' request to de-register as a core investment company, decided to go for a listing as per the central bank's mandate and also reappointed Chandrasekaran as Chairman of Tata Sons.
Noel Tata's was the only dissenting vote at the meeting, which saw Tata Trusts' second nominee director Venu Srinivasan breaking ranks and voting with the majority.
Tata Trusts holds about 66 per cent of Tata Sons. Disagreements have cropped up between board members of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over the conglomerate’s future ownership structure and the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman and whether the holding company should be publicly listed.
Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata has vehemently advocated for keeping Tata Sons privately held and not get it listed.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said the ongoing differences between Tata Sons and its largest shareholder, Tata Trusts, should be resolved amicably at the earliest.
"This is a very critical component to the Indian economy, and therefore, it has to be amicably settled among themselves, so they talk it out to make sure that it comes back quickly to some normalcy," Sitharaman said.
Tata Sons Listing Row
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked for a listing of Tata Sons.
Noel Tata, half-brother of Ratan Tata, is opposed to the listing.
Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the largest private owner in Tata Sons with over an 18 per cent stake, wants a listing.
Jimmy Tata, Ratan Tata's brother, has also backed the listing and Chandrasekaran's reappointment.
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