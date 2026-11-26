ETV Bharat / business

Tata Trusts To Legally Challenge N Chandrasekaran's reappointment As Tata Sons Chairman: Reports

New Delhi: Amid the tensions brewing at the 158-year-old Tata group, Tata Trusts has decided to move Bombay High Court to legally ‌challenge the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman of holding company Tata Sons, media reports said on Thursday.

Reports claimed Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the RD Tata Trust (RDTT) have given the green signal to opt for the legal route against Tata Sons and six of its directors. The approved resolutions stated trusts will be moving the Bombay High Court against the September 17 board resolution that reappointed Chandrasekaran for a second five-year term.

"The Tata Trusts yesterday resolved to move ​court against the reappointment of Chandrasekaran ​as chairman of Tata Sons as illegal," said the ‌source, ⁠who sought anonymity because the matter is a sensitive one,” Reuters quoted a source as saying.

Notably, there has been no official statement from Tata Sons and Tata Trusts on the matter.

The Tata Feud

The Tata Group is embroiled in controversy over a vertical split between the board of its holding company, Tata Sons, led by N Chandrasekaran and its largest shareholder, Noel Tata-headed Tata Trusts, at a board meeting on September 17.

The board meeting, held within a week of the RBI's letter rejecting Tata Sons' request to de-register as a core investment company, decided to go for a listing as per the central bank's mandate and also reappointed Chandrasekaran as Chairman of Tata Sons.

Noel Tata's was the only dissenting vote at the meeting, which saw Tata Trusts' second nominee director Venu Srinivasan breaking ranks and voting with the majority.

Tata Trusts holds about 66 per cent of Tata Sons. Disagreements have cropped up between board members of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over the conglomerate’s future ownership structure and the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman and whether the holding company should be publicly listed.