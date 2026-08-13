ETV Bharat / business

Tata Trusts Initiates Process Of Selecting Tata Sons Chairman

Mumbai: The Tata Trusts on Thursday initiated the process of finding N Chandrasekaran's successor to lead the diversified conglomerate's holding company, Tata Sons.

"The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) respects Chandrasekaran's decision not to offer himself for re-appointment. We place on record our deepest appreciation for his contribution and stewardship of Tata Sons and the Tata group over the past decade," a statement from the Trusts, which hold nearly two-thirds of Tata Sons, said.

Specifically, the Trusts thanked Chandrasekaran's contributions during the period of "significant change, growth and transformation" across the group.

In a sudden move, Chandrasekaran on Wednesday said he would not seek reappointment as the Tata Sons Chairman for a third term due to a lack of unanimity on the issue within the board.