Tata Steel To Invest Rs 11,000 Crore In Jharkhand For Developing Advanced Grade Steel

Ranchi: Tata Steel will invest Rs 11,000 crore in Jharkhand for developing advanced grade steel at its Jamsehdpur facility, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Monday. The technology developed by the Tata Group for advanced steel production will benefit other steelmakers, too, he said.

"Tata Steel will invest Rs 11,000 crore in Jharkhand for developing advanced green steel technology, pioneered by it with low carbon production... It will make the steel process faster and reduce carbon emission," Chandrasekaran said, sharing the stage with CEO T V Narendran and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The steel major has pioneered and developed the technology, and its first investment will be in Jamshedpur, he said. "It is a very important project for Tata Steel’s footprint globally, and this technology will also benefit other steel companies," Chandrasekaran said.

Following successful pilot trials in the Netherlands, Tata Steel plans to establish a commercial-scale facility of around 1 million tonnes per annum capacity in Jamshedpur by 2030. Besides, Tata Motors will also invest in hydrogen trucks at the Jamshedpur facility, he said.

"Tata Motors’ investment in hydrogen trucks is strategically important, the scope of which is significant for domestic and global players," Chandrasekaran said. He also said the Tata Group will form an experts’ panel to explore investment in various sectors for the development of Jharkhand, “as suggested by the chief minister”.

Chandrasekaran said he had a two-hour long meeting with the CM, where Tata Group officials discussed plans for development of the state, from where Tata Steel began its journey and expanded globally.

"We feel at home in Jharkhand. We have a large steel plant here besides Tata Motors," he said.

"We want to partner with the state in many initiatives. Wherever we can we want to contribute for its development. Definitely, we want to open some hotels in the state. We are looking at Ranchi first, and then other locations," the top company official said. He said a lot of work needs to be done in the skill development sector, as the state has ambitious plans.