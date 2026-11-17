ETV Bharat / business

Tata Steel Eyes 50 MT Capacity in India, To Pump 75 PC of Capex Into Domestic Growth: TV Narendran

Jamshedpur : Tata Steel is targeting an ambitious expansion of its annual steelmaking capacity in India to 50 million tonnes over the next decade and is exploring the possibility of setting up a 15 MT greenfield plant in Maharashtra, as it seeks to capitalise on the country's growing steel demand, Managing Director and CEO T V Narendran said.

The company, which currently has an annual capacity of around 27 million tonnes, believes its existing manufacturing facilities can support expansion to 50 million tonnes, while Maharashtra could emerge as a major growth destination beyond its ongoing projects.

"We have a roadmap for 40 MT. We also know that the existing facilities can go up to 50 MT, so that is clear. The path is available. It is up to us how fast we can move," Narendran said in an interview. "We are constantly looking five years, 10 years ahead. How do we create a pathway so that we can grow fast? It is not that we are going to move from 27 MT to 60 or 70 MT overnight," he said.

The expansion plans underline India's growing importance for the Tata Group steel major, with the country's contribution to its revenues rising significantly over the past 15 years. "Fifteen years back, India was 30 per cent of our revenues. Today, it is 70 per cent," Narendran said.

The company will continue to allocate the bulk of its annual capital expenditure towards India, which has emerged as its principal growth market at a time when steel consumption in Europe remains largely stagnant.

Tata Steel plans to spend around Rs 18,000-20,000 crore on capital expenditure this year, of which approximately 75 per cent will be invested in the country. "Most of the capital that we spend every year on growth will continue to be allocated to India," Narendran said.

Maharashtra could become the next major destination for the company's expansion once discussions with the state government are concluded and the necessary land is secured, he said.

The state government has been encouraging steel companies to set up manufacturing facilities, with Gadchiroli emerging as a potential location for a large-scale project. However, Tata Steel is not dependent on a single greenfield location to achieve its capacity expansion targets, Narendran said, adding that its existing facilities at Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Meramandali and Neelachal Ispat Nigam offer several avenues for growth.

Narendran said the company now had greater flexibility to grow through different production technologies and manufacturing locations, unlike the earlier period when its expansion options were more limited.

"We have built plants based on different process routes. The important thing is that we now have optionality," he said. Tata Steel is also evaluating different steelmaking technologies, including electric arc furnaces and recycling-based production, to support its future expansion.