ETV Bharat / business

Tata Steel Expands Partnership With Google Cloud; Deploys Over 300 AI Agents To Boost Efficiency

New Delhi: Tata Steel has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to deploy a unified, enterprise-wide artificial intelligence (AI) strategy across its global value chain.

Leveraging Google Cloud's technology stack, Tata Steel has successfully deployed a fleet of over 300 specialised AI agents in nine months to drive efficiency and precision across its operations, a company statement said.

"Working with Google Cloud has allowed us to turn AI from a technical experiment into a specialised partner for every employee. This isn't just about new tools; it’s about a continuous engine of execution that enables our people to act on insights instantly.

"From predicting asset maintenance to reducing customer response times, we are using agentic AI to simplify the most complex parts of our business and drive execution at an entirely new scale," said Jayanta Banerjee, Chief Information Officer, Tata Steel.