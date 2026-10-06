ETV Bharat / business

Tata Sons Listing Not Mandated By RBI, Claim Tata Trust Trustees: Report

New Delhi: In a major development, trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) have reportedly claimed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not issued any directive for Tata Sons to list on the Stock Market.

As per a Business Standard report, the trustees said the central banking regulatory body asked Tata Sons to find a lawful and regulatory-compliant path to maintain its current status without listing. Following this, Tata Trusts put forward the proposal of merging two Tata Group companies.

According to the report, SDTT trustees told Tata Trusts Vice-Chairman Venu Srinivasan and former bureaucrat Vijay Singh that the Reserve Bank’s order was not regarding listing for Tata Sons. Earlier, the RBI had rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its registration as a Core Investment Company (CIC).

According to the trustees, the RBI's letter did not specify any order to list or direct Tata Sons to take any specific step.

Tata Trusts has maintained that for decades it has stood by its decision to keep Tata Sons unlisted.

In March 2024, the Tata Sons board, under the guidance of the then Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata, also decided to keep Tata Sons unlisted, the media house quoted trustees as saying.

Tata Trusts owns a majority stake of 66 per cent of Tata Sons. The former proposed merging two operating companies with the Tata Group's holding company in a restructuring that would allow it to shed its classification as a non-banking financial company and a core investment company, helping it retain its status as an unlisted private company.