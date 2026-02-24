ETV Bharat / business

Tata Sons Defers Decision On Chandrasekaran's Third Term As Noel Sets Forth Conditions

Mumbai: The board of Tata Sons on Tuesday deferred a decision on the re-appointment of Natarajan Chandrasekaran for a third term as Chairman, according to sources, signalling potential differences within the holding company of the coffee-to-cars-and-software conglomerate.

According to sources, Noel Tata, the chairman of Tata Trusts, which owns two-thirds of the corporate grouping, set a slew of conditions for the reappointment of Chandrasekaran, which ultimately led to the decision being deferred.

Chandrasekaran's term ends in February 2027, and the board of Tata Sons was discussing extending the same when a set of conditions was put forth by Noel Tata, sources said.

They said Noel Tata raised concerns about losses in certain group companies, and the conditions also include the addition of debt by Tata Sons, which would invite a situation where the group is forced to list on bourses. Sources said Noel Tata was also not in favour of the listing of Tata Sons and wanted a written commitment.

The meeting, held at group headquarters Bombay House, was a long one, and the agenda item on reappointment was discussed at length, the sources said, adding that none of the four other directors, including Venu Srinivasan, Harish Manwani, Anita George and Saurabh Agrawal, had any issues with it.

As per sources, Chandrasekaran explained challenges in making a firm commitment on the listing not taking place at all, explaining that the regulations will have to take its own turn.

Chandrasekaran, 62, received the backing of several board members who felt the losses at one group company should not eclipse the group's overall performance or the chair's contribution over the years. Some directors called for a vote, but Chandrasekaran urged a deferral. According to RBI's regulations, a set of 15 entities, including Tata Sons, were given a September 30, 2025, deadline to list.

In response, Tatas have applied to surrender its core investment company (CIC) registration to avoid the listing mandate, but the central bank is reportedly yet to take a decision on the application, and Governor Sanjay Malhotra has said that an entity can continue doing business until its registration is not cancelled.

At one point during the deliberations, there was an idea of putting the proposal of reappointment to a vote, the sources said, adding that this is where Chandrasekaran requested deferring any decision on the item.

"I recommended that it should be deferred because that was the request by one of the directors," Chandrasekaran told reporters while emerging from the building in the evening.

Declining to specify what transpired at the board meeting, he said "nothing changes" for Tata Sons. There is no clarity on when the next board meeting will be held, while sources indicated that it will be held once some solutions are found.