Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran Resigns, Says Won't Seek Reappointment After Term Ends In February
He asked the Board to decide on his successor soon to ensure a smooth transition.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 12:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday said he will not seek reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027, ending months of uncertainty over the leadership of the Tata Group's holding company.
Chandrasekaran said the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust - majority shareholders in Tata Sons - had unanimously recommended extending his term by five years, with the proposal subsequently recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board. The proposal was tabled at a Tata Sons Board meeting on February 24 but was not carried through after one Board member did not support it, Chandrasekaran said.
"In the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision," he said in a statement. Chandrasekaran said no resolution had been reached in the six months since that Board meeting, adding that clarity over leadership was important as Tata Sons oversees several strategic projects at critical stages.
"Under these circumstances, earlier today, I have communicated to the Tata Sons Board that I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on Feb 20, 2027," he said.
He asked the Board to decide on his successor soon to ensure a smooth transition. The development comes amid reported differences between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts over Chandrasekaran's reappointment. Tata Sons, the principal holding company of the Tata Group, is majority-owned by Tata Trusts and controls more than 30 group companies, including Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and Air India.
Chandrasekaran has served as Chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group since January 2017. He joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as an intern in 1987 and went on to become the company's Chief Executive Officer in 2009 before taking charge of Tata Sons.
In July 2025, Tata Sons had set two conditions for extending Chandrasekaran's tenure, including that the holding company would continue to remain unlisted and that a resolution would be reached on the stake held by the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, according to the report.
Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company of the Tata Group, with Tata Trusts holding around 66 per cent of the company. Chandrasekaran's exit comes as the conglomerate continues to navigate the restructuring of its businesses and the group's broader ownership and capital structure.
Following the development, shares of several Tata Group companies came under selling pressure in Wednesday's morning trade. Tata Consumer Products declined more than 1 per cent to Rs 1,066 apiece on the NSE, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell up to 5 per cent. Titan Company shares were down 1.03 per cent at Rs 5,075.10, while Tata Power Company declined 0.9 per cent to Rs 376.60.
Also read:
RBI Classifies Tata Sons As 'Upper Layer' NBFC, Says Delisting Plea Under Review