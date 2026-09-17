ETV Bharat / business

Tata Sons Board Votes For Third Term For Chandra, But Rift Within Widens

According to sources – Tata Sons is a privately held company, so the outcomes of board meetings are not publicly disclosed – the six-member board voted 4-1 for retaining Chadrasekaran for another term. Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, who is a non-executive director of Tata Sons, voted against the resolution. According to reports, Noel Tata also voted against making the Tata Group holding company public.

According to a source aware of the developments, the government is keen that operations at one of India's largest conglomerates, manufacturing everything from salt to software and having a significant presence in critical areas of the economy, do not get destabilised over the leadership issue. The government is also said to be backing the RBI's position on insisting that Tata Sons, classified as an upper layer NBFC by the regulator, go in for a listing as per regulations.

New Delhi/Mumbai: Some discreet pressure from North Block, as the offices of the Finance Ministry are colloquially known in the capital, may have been the finger on the scale that tipped the Tata Sons Board into voting for continuity in the form of staying with incumbent Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran for another three year term, despite the latter having earlier expressed his unwillingness to seek a third term.

However, far from settling the leadership and listing issues, the latest outcome only appears to have widened the rift between Noel Tata and the rest of the Tata Sons leadership. Various charitable trusts of the Tata group hold a majority stake in Tata Sons, with the two largest being the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) with a 23.56 percent share, and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT,) owns about 27.98 percent. Noel Tata is the nominee of SRTT on Tata Sons, while Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor, is the nominee of the SDTT.

However, the issue has been further complicated by the open rift between Venu Srinivasan and Noel Tata, as well as between other trustees of SGTT and Srinivasan. The TVS patriarch was brought in by the late Ratan Tata but has not been seeing eye to eye with Noel Tata. Venu Srinivasan was also one of the complainants about governance issues at SDTT with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, who is the administrative head of the government department which supervises charitable trusts in Maharashtra.

The charity commissioner has temporarily stayed SDTT from holding board meetings, which has prevented the trust from appointing a joint nominee along with SDTT to the AGM of Tata Sons, which was originally scheduled for August 18 but was postponed due to the inability of the trusts to appoint a nominee.

However, Chandra’s third term is not a done deal. The resolution has to be ratified at the AGM of the shareholders of Tata Sons, which will also have to approve the reappointment of Chandra as director, before he can be appointed executive chairman. The adjourned AGM will have to be held before December 31.

The Tata Sons AGM therefore becomes critical. Since the governance structure of Tata Sons was set up originally to ensure that the Tata Trusts could control the key decisions of the holding company – for instance, according to the articles of association of Tata Sons, any move to acquire debt, dilute shareholding or otherwise alter the financial structure of Tata Sons requires prior approval from the Trusts. With the Trusts at loggerheads with their own nominee on these issues, the battle for control at the Tata Group is only beginning.