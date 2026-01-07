ETV Bharat / business

Tata Power To Set Up Rs 6,675 Cr 10 GW Ingot & Wafer Manufacturing Facility In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) will set up a greenfield 10 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility at Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of Rs 6,675 crore. The project will be the largest ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in the country, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh's position as a leading hub for advanced solar manufacturing, state government officials said.

The project has been cleared by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The facility will be developed at the IFFCO Kisan Special Economic Zone, where the Government of Andhra Pradesh has earmarked 200 acres for the project, including 120 acres for the initial phase and 80 acres for future expansion.

The ingots and wafers produced at the facility are critical inputs for solar cells, modules, and semiconductor applications, and the project aligns with the Government of India's push to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce import dependence for strategic components.

The project is expected to generate around 1,000 direct jobs, in addition to significant indirect employment during construction and allied activities. As part of its clean energy commitment, TPREL will also establish a 200 MW captive green power plant to supply renewable energy to the facility.