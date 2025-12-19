ETV Bharat / business

Tata Power Raises Rs 2,000 Cr Via Issuance Of NCDs

New Delhi: Tata Power on Friday said it has raised Rs 2,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. The NCDs have been issued on the basis of multiple yield allotment method prescribed by the BSE and Sebi, and the issue price of the NCDs has been determined accordingly, the company said in an exchange filing. The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE.

The committee of directors on Friday approved the allotment of NCDs in two series, 1 lakh in each, aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore, for a tenor of three years and five years, respectively. The NCDs are to be issued to identified investors on a private placement basis, on the terms and conditions as mentioned in the placement memorandum for the said issue and other transaction documents.