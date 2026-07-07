Tata Power Eyes Rs 1 Lakh Cr Revenue, Rs 10,000 Cr Profit By 2030
The company also plans to expand its solar equipment manufacturing capacity by adding a new 10 GW project in Odisha
By PTI
Published : July 7, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Tata Power targets Rs 1 lakh crore revenue and Rs 10,000 crore profit by 2030, driven by expansion across all its business verticals, including generation, transmission, distribution, renewables, and manufacturing. In FY26, its consolidated revenue was Rs 63,681 crore, and net profit stood at Rs 5,212 crore.
The company has also plans to expand its solar equipment manufacturing capacity by adding a new 10 GW project in Odisha, which would be formally announced in the coming months, Tata Power Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said at the annual general meeting on Tuesday.
Presently, Tata Power has 4.3 GW of solar cell and module manufacturing capacity at Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, and combined with the Bengaluru plant, it is 4.9 GW.
During a question and answer session at the AGM, Chandrasekaran said, "The company aspires to achieve a profit of Rs 10,000 crore and a revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030. Tata Power today is leading the shift to an energy as a service approach by enabling residential and C&I customers to switch to clean and green solutions".
The company is expanding across all its business offerings, including generation, transmission, distribution, renewable energy, rooftop solar, EV charging, and manufacturing, he explained. The company will also be expanding its solar manufacturing, ingots and wafers, with a new 10 GW project in Odisha, he informed.
The company continues to expand round-the-clock green offerings with energy storage, he said, adding that Tata Power has crossed the 26 GW capacity in its generation portfolio, including pipeline with 66 per cent of capacity being clean and green. It expects to have 30 GW capacity, including 20 GW of RE, fully operational by 2030.
On the company's entry into atomic energy, he said the company is open to foray into nuclear power, especially SMRs (small modular reactors). The company is open to expanding distribution footprints in states that will come up for the privatisation (of power distribution) proposal.
He also stated that the company has commissioned 2.5 GW of renewable energy projects and has a strong pipeline of 5.1 GW. It serves over 13.1 million distribution customers across 7 discoms in Delhi, Mumbai, Ajmer, and the entire state of Odisha. This year marks 5 years of Odisha transformation.
For the first time, all 4 Odisha discoms have started paying dividends, AT&C (aggregate technical and commercial) losses have also been reduced by 2 per cent in FY26, making a total 15 per cent reduction since takeover, he stated.
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