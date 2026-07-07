ETV Bharat / business

Tata Power Eyes Rs 1 Lakh Cr Revenue, Rs 10,000 Cr Profit By 2030

New Delhi: Tata Power targets Rs 1 lakh crore revenue and Rs 10,000 crore profit by 2030, driven by expansion across all its business verticals, including generation, transmission, distribution, renewables, and manufacturing. In FY26, its consolidated revenue was Rs 63,681 crore, and net profit stood at Rs 5,212 crore.

The company has also plans to expand its solar equipment manufacturing capacity by adding a new 10 GW project in Odisha, which would be formally announced in the coming months, Tata Power Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said at the annual general meeting on Tuesday.

Presently, Tata Power has 4.3 GW of solar cell and module manufacturing capacity at Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, and combined with the Bengaluru plant, it is 4.9 GW.

During a question and answer session at the AGM, Chandrasekaran said, "The company aspires to achieve a profit of Rs 10,000 crore and a revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030. Tata Power today is leading the shift to an energy as a service approach by enabling residential and C&I customers to switch to clean and green solutions".

The company is expanding across all its business offerings, including generation, transmission, distribution, renewable energy, rooftop solar, EV charging, and manufacturing, he explained. The company will also be expanding its solar manufacturing, ingots and wafers, with a new 10 GW project in Odisha, he informed.