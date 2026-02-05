ETV Bharat / business

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Posts Net Loss Of Rs 3,483 Cr In Q3

New Delhi: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,483 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025, impacted significantly by the cyber incident at its British arm, Jaguar Land Rover. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,485 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 70,108 crore compared to Rs 94,472 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Total expenses in the quarter under review were Rs 74,880 crore against Rs 89,698 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.