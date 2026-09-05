ETV Bharat / business

Tata Motors Owned Jaguar Land Rover Plans Redundancies: Report

London: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will be opening a voluntary redundancy programme that could see around 4,000 jobs cut over two years, a UK media report said on Saturday.

According to ‘The Times’, the luxury car giant is expected to formally announce the redundancy programme on Monday. The carmaker said it needed to save about 1.7 billion pounds over the next two years as it seeks to adapt to "evolving global market conditions".

“Over the past three years, we have strengthened our house of brands and transformed our product portfolio for the next generation," JLR said in a statement.

“As we deliver the next phase of our strategy we must adapt to evolving global market conditions while targeting approximately 1.7 billion pounds of savings over the next two years and reduce break-evens to 300,000 vehicles,” it said.

“To achieve this, we must further simplify our organisation, improve efficiency and build greater resilience," it added.

JLR said it had informed staff and trade union partners of a voluntary redundancy programme, offering salaried and management team members the opportunity to leave the business. “We will share further information with our colleagues first,” it added.

US President Donald Trump’s imposition of a 10 per cent tariff on UK car imports to one of its key markets and a cyberattack last year are among the factors impacting the company’s global operations and sales.