ETV Bharat / business

Tata Motors Acquires Majority Stake In Italian CV Maker Iveco, Makes It Indirect Subsidiary

New Delhi: Tata Motors has acquired an 89.42 per cent stake in Italian commercial vehicle maker Iveco Group, making it an indirect subsidiary of the Indian automaker following completion of the initial settlement of its tender offer.

In a joint statement on Friday, the companies said TML CV Holdings BV, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, acquired 238,157,212 common shares of Iveco, representing approximately 89.42 per cent of its common share capital, net of treasury shares. "Iveco Group has now become part of Tata Motors," the company said.

The proposed acquisition is Tata Motors' biggest acquisition since it bought Jaguar Land Rover from Ford in 2008. The settlement follows the completion of the acceptance period of the voluntary tender offer, under which Tata Motors offered EUR 14.4 per share in cash for Iveco's common shares.

The acceptance period will reopen for five trading days from November 2 to November 6, 2026, allowing shareholders another opportunity to tender their shares. Settlement of shares tendered during this period will take place on November 13.

The companies said further information on post-offer steps, including the voluntary purchase procedure, Dutch legal squeeze-out or post-offer demerger and liquidation, would be communicated in due course.

Following the settlement, Iveco Group has also announced changes to its board and corporate governance structure.Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has been appointed Chairperson and Senior Non-Executive Director, while Olof Persson will continue as Chief Executive Officer. Tata Motors' P B Balaji and Girish Wagh have joined the board as non-independent non-executive directors.

Guenter Butschek and Charles Nichols have been appointed independent non-executive directors.