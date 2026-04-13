ETV Bharat / business

Tata Group Says Allegations At TCS Nashik Anguishing, Orders Investigation By Senior Executive

Mumbai: Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday termed allegations at TCS Nashik as "gravely concerning and anguishing", and announced an investigation into the matter under a senior executive. "The complaints and allegations emerging from the Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services have been gravely concerning and anguishing," Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

He also announced that a thorough investigation is underway under TCS' Chief Operating Officer, Arathi Subramanian, to establish the facts and identify individuals responsible for the situation.

There have been allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion by eight female employees at the multinational company's office in Maharashtra's Nashik.

"This incident is being treated with utmost seriousness. Action has already been initiated against the accused employees, and the company is extending its full cooperation to the ongoing investigations," Chandrasekaran, who was leading TCS as its chief executive and managing director before his appointment as the group chairman, said.

He added that the salts-to-software group maintains a "zero-tolerance policy" towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees.