ETV Bharat / business

Tata Feud: Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh Hit Back At Khambata, Accuse Him Of Ignoring Governance Failures

Tata Sons listing row: Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh accused Darius Khambata of presenting an incomplete account of the dispute ( IANS )

New Delhi: Tata Trusts Vice-Chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have launched a strong rebuttal to fellow trustee Darius Khambata's criticism of the Tata Sons board's September 17 decisions, accusing him of presenting an incomplete account of the dispute and questioning whether his opposition to listing the group holding company is driven by the interests of the Tata institutions or the desire to preserve control in the hands of the Trusts' present leadership.

In a five-page letter dated November 11, the two trustees challenged Khambata's arguments on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) regulatory position, the proposed listing of Tata Sons, the fiduciary responsibilities of Trust nominees and the circumstances surrounding the reappointment of Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

They also questioned Khambata's account of the events leading to the September board meeting, asking why he had not objected when an earlier unanimous decision to renew Chandrasekaran's tenure was allowed to remain unresolved for seven months.

The unusually direct exchange exposes the depth of divisions within the Tata Trusts, which collectively hold about 66 per cent of Tata Sons, the holding company of the USD 277 billion conglomerate. At stake is not merely whether Tata Sons should remain privately held, but also the balance of authority between its controlling charitable shareholders and the company's board.

The latest exchange comes against the backdrop of an increasingly bitter power struggle within the Tata Trusts, which collectively control about 66 per cent of Tata Sons.

Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and trustee Darius Khambata have opposed Chandrasekaran's reappointment for another five-year term and resisted listing Tata Sons, arguing that a public listing could undermine the distinctive governance structure of the Tata Group and the Trusts' ability to safeguard its long-term interests.

Vice-Chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, however, have backed the Tata Sons board's decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran and argued that the company must respect regulatory requirements, including the RBI's listing framework.

RBI DECISION CANNOT BE BLAMED ON ADVOCACY

On the central question of listing, Srinivasan and Singh in the November 11 letter rejected Khambata's contention that Tata Sons' engagement with the RBI had been neither meaningful nor successful.

They said discussions with the regulator began in 2023, leading to the repayment of debt and an application for deregistration in March 2024, and continued thereafter. Trustees had been kept informed throughout the process, they said, adding that no trustee had questioned the adequacy of the engagement at the time.

The RBI's decision after a two-year review that Tata Sons must continue to comply with the regulatory framework for upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) could not, they argued, be attributed to inadequate advocacy.

"If, by 'meaningful' advocacy, you mean advocacy that secures preferential treatment or circumvents the applicable rules, then that would not be consistent with the Tata model you seek to uphold," they wrote.

The RBI rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its NBFC registration in September, effectively closing the route the company had pursued to avoid the listing requirement. The holding company had repaid more than Rs 21,000 crore in debt before seeking deregistration in March 2024.

LISTING VERSUS THE TATA MODEL

The two trustees also disputed Khambata's assertion that listing Tata Sons would pose an existential threat to the charitable Trusts or the Tata model.

They cited overseas companies, including Novo Nordisk, Hershey, Lundbeck, and Demant, which have foundation or trust-linked ownership structures despite being publicly listed. Within the Tata Group, they pointed to TCS, Tata Steel, Tata Power and Tata Motors as examples of listed companies undertaking large, long-term investments.

"Disclosure and accountability bring discipline to how capital is allocated; they do not limit vision," they said.

They further argued that listing would not sever the relationship between Tata Sons and the Trusts, which would continue as shareholders and retain their entitlement to dividends that fund charitable activities.

Invoking the late Ratan Tata's creed, "Whatever India needs", the trustees said national service must also encompass respect for the country's laws and institutions, including the RBI.

In one of the sharpest passages of the letter, they questioned whether the opposition to listing was genuinely about preserving the Tata model or about retaining control over Tata Sons.

They also raised questions about the fiduciary responsibilities of trustees, arguing that the charitable trusts' tax-exempt status and public purpose required them to prioritise their charitable objects rather than control of a commercial enterprise.

DISPUTE OVER TRUSTEES' ROLE AND BOARD INDEPENDENCE

Srinivasan and Singh also challenged Khambata's interpretation of the Supreme Court's judgment in the Tata-Mistry dispute, particularly his argument concerning the obligations of Trust-nominated directors.

They said the judgment had upheld Tata Sons' Articles of Association and the legitimate exercise of powers by its board and majority, but had not extinguished directors' fiduciary obligations to the company or turned Trust nominees into delegates required to follow the Trusts' instructions regardless of the company's interests.

They argued that mechanically requiring nominees to vote according to the Trusts' position would undermine independent board judgment and the principle of corporate democracy.

The trustees also revisited a September 11, 2025 vote in which four trustees, including Khambata, opposed renewing Vijay Singh's tenure as a Trust nominee director on Tata Sons' board.

Khambata had described the decision as necessary to strengthen opposition to listing and preserve the Trusts' veto. Srinivasan and Singh argued that this effectively made a board appointment contingent on securing a particular voting outcome rather than assessing the nominee's merit.