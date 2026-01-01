ETV Bharat / business

Tarun Garg Takes Over as MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday said Tarun Garg has officially assumed charge as its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) from January 1, 2026.

This is the first time an Indian national is heading Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), the Indian arm of South Korean auto major Hyundai Motor Company, since its inception 29 years ago. He succeeds Unsoo Kim, who is returning to a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), South Korea.

It is a testament to Hyundai Motor Group's confidence in India's leadership and India's growing strategic importance in the global automotive landscape, HMIL said in a statement.

This leadership transition underscores Hyundai Motor Group's confidence in India's growth story and its strategic importance, setting the stage for a new era of innovation, resilience, and progress, it said. Garg's leadership will focus on four key pillars of future-ready strategy; people and market focus; customer-centric approach and 'Make in India, Made for the World' impetus.