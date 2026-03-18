ETV Bharat / business

Tankers Reroute From China To India Amid Spike In Russian Oil Purchases

New Delhi: India has sharply increased its purchases of Russian oil, prompting several tankers that were originally headed to China to change course mid-journey and sail towards Indian ports instead. One such vessel, the Aframax tanker Aqua Titan, is now expected to arrive at New Mangalore on March 21 carrying Urals crude, according to reports.

The ship had initially set its destination as Rizhao in China after loading oil from a Baltic Sea port in late January. However, in a sudden shift in mid-March, it turned around in the South China Sea and began heading towards India, the report said. This change comes shortly after the United States allowed India to temporarily boost its imports of Russian oil.

Following this move, Indian refiners quickly stepped up purchases, buying around 30 million barrels of Russian crude in just one week. The surge in buying is aimed at managing supply concerns after disruptions in Middle Eastern oil supplies due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran. The shift is not limited to a single tanker.