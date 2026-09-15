ETV Bharat / business

Tamil Nadu: 335.2-Metre Container Ship Sets New Record At Thoothukudi VOC Port

The new international container terminal handled its first vessel, MV CMA CGM Thorium, measuring 335.2 metres in length. ( ETV Bharat )

Thoothukudi: The V O Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi has set a new record by successfully berthing and handling a 335.2-metre-long container ship, the longest vessel ever handled at the port.

The achievement comes after infrastructure upgrades were undertaken at the port as part of efforts under the PM Gati Shakti programme to strengthen integrated and efficient multimodal transport connectivity.

The port's infrastructure has been upgraded to safely accommodate larger container vessels. The permissible draft for ships entering the port has been increased to 14.2 metres, while the vessel turning/bypass lane has been extended from 488 metres to 550 metres.

New International Container Terminal

According to a statement issued by V O Chidambaranar Port, a new international container terminal has been developed with an annual handling capacity of six lakh containers.

The terminal has a 370-metre-long berth, a 14.2-metre draft, a 10-hectare container storage yard, facilities to handle 126 refrigerated containers, and three large ship-to-shore container cranes.

The terminal handled its first vessel, MV CMA CGM Thorium, measuring 335.2 metres in length. The vessel handled a total of 3,276 containers, including 1,952 export containers.

The port authorities said the successful handling of the vessel demonstrates the enhanced capability of V O Chidambaranar Port to accommodate and efficiently handle larger container ships.