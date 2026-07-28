ETV Bharat / business

Swiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Kumar Jha Resigns; Ex-CEO Myntra Nandita Sinha Named Successor

New Delhi: Swiggy Limited on Tuesday announced a major leadership transition at its quick commerce business, Instamart, with Chief Executive Officer Amitesh Kumar Jha stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the company.

The food delivery and quick commerce platform has appointed former Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha as the new Chief Executive Officer of Instamart, effective August 3, 2026.

According to the company, Jha submitted his resignation on July 28 and ceased to be a member of Swiggy's senior management with immediate effect. Swiggy acknowledged his contributions and placed on record its appreciation for the role he played during a critical phase of Instamart's expansion.

"This is to inform that Amitesh Kumar Jha, Chief Executive Officer –Instamart has tendered his resignation to pursue other opportunities and accordingly ceases to be Senior Management Personnel (‘SMP’) of the Company," it said in its exchange filing.

"The company places on record its appreciation for the valuable contributions and guidance provided by Amitesh Kumar Jha during his association with the Company," it added.