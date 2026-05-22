ETV Bharat / business

Swiggy Fails To Secure Requisite Shareholder Approval For Altering AoA To Become Indian-Owned Entity

New Delhi: Food delivery platform Swiggy has failed to secure the requisite shareholder approval to alter its Articles of Association, with which it had aimed to qualify as an Indian-owned and controlled company, according to an exchange filing.

In the exchange filing on Thursday, Swiggy stated that its resolution on the Amendment of Articles of Association received 72.36 per cent votes of shareholders, falling short of the required threshold by 2.65 per cent.

The company had conducted the postal ballot through a remote e-voting process, seeking approval of the shareholders for the alteration of the Articles of Association of the company and the Appointment of Renan De Castro Alves Pinto as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Nominee Director.

The appointment, however, was duly passed by the members with a majority vote of 98.98 per cent, the filing stated. Reacting to the outcome of its special resolution, a Swiggy spokesperson said, "Swiggy acknowledges the outcome of the resolution, which received 72.35 per cent shareholder approval, falling short of the required threshold by 2.65 per cent."

The spokesperson further said, "The proposed amendment reflects our long-term commitment to ensuring management representation on the Board and advancing our transition toward becoming an Indian Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC) under applicable Indian foreign exchange laws and regulations. These remain enduring priorities for us."