Swift Rollout Of Export Promotion Mission Hinges On Clear Guidelines, Funding: GTRI

New Delhi: The successful rollout of the Export Promotion Mission, approved by the government on Wednesday, will depend on the swift issuance of detailed guidelines, adequate funding, and building strong coordination mechanisms, think tank GTRI said on Thursday.

The government approved the Rs 25,060 crore Export Promotion Mission, which seeks to strengthen India's export competitiveness, particularly for MSMEs, first-time exporters, and labour-intensive sectors.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said the total outlay of Rs 25,060 crore over six years is less than Rs 4,200 crore per year.

Last year alone, the Interest Equalisation Scheme cost more than Rs 3,500 crore, leaving very limited funds for the many activities, such as branding, packaging, trade fairs, compliance, and logistics, it said.