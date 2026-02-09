ETV Bharat / business

Sweden's Defence Firm SAAB Says Gripen Fighter Jet Has Place In IAF

Singapore: Sweden’s SAAB has proposed to the Indian Government the creation of the world’s most advanced aerospace industry, comprising multi-layered design, production and maintenance as well as induction of fighter jet Gripen E.

“In our engagements with the Government of India, we have proposed the creation of the world’s most advanced aerospace industry, comprising multi-layered design, production and maintenance,” said Mikael Franzen, Chief Marketing Officer, Gripen, and Vice President of Business Area Aeronautics at the Swedish group.

He pointed out that Gripen E is the most modern and cost-effective fighter jet system on the market and could significantly improve Air Power within the Indian Air Force, with world leading sensor and networking capability.

“The highest availability of any fighter gives an unrivalled combat mass to counter any adversary. Gripen will fit perfectly in IAF together with Rafale and Tejas,” Frazen told PTI at the Singapore Airshow held 3-8 Feb here.

While the IAF operates Rafale and Tejas fighters, there is a large space for a game changer like Gripen E at two levels: First, a fighter than can be inducted quickly and in large numbers; second, a technology powerhouse that has already solved the recipe for constant updating, upgrading and incorporation of the latest technology to become the masters of Net Centric Warfare, Electronic Warfare and Kill Chain, he highlighted.

Gripen E not only ticks all the boxes as its rapidly increasing AI capabilities has already put it well ahead of every other fighter aircraft, he elaborated on the jet.