SWAMIH Fund Helps Complete 61,000 Homes In Stalled Projects Till Dec 15

New Delhi: The Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing, a government-backed stress fund, has successfully completed over 61,000 homes in stalled projects till December 15. The fund is expected to deliver over 1 lakh homes, providing relief to over 4 lakh people, the finance ministry said in a statement.

"Reflecting strong deal execution and disciplined capital deployment, the fund has fully committed its entire investible corpus prior to the end of its investment period on December 5, 2025.

"The fund’s portfolio comprises more than 145 projects across 30 cities, making SWAMIH (Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing) the largest residential-focused stress resolution platform in the country," it added.

Sharing the details, it said approximately 61,000 homes have been delivered across 110 projects, and this includes over 7,000 units under rehabilitation/ Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category as of December 15, 2025. SWAMIH has been managed with strong governance standards, active asset management, and rigorous oversight, resulting in 55 full exits and 44 partial exits, it said.

SWAMIH Fund has unlocked Rs 37,400 crore of capital across 127 projects nationwide, with over 90 million square feet of area under development, of which 44 per cent comprises LIG and MIG housing, it said, adding that it has also generated over 36,000 skilled and unskilled jobs, including 3,500 permanent jobs. In addition, the fund has contributed an estimated Rs 6,900 crore in revenues to the Centre and states through GST, government dues, and stamp duties, it said.