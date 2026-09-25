Suzuki Motor To Ramp Up production Capacity In India, Targets 4 million Units Per Year From FY30
Suzuki Motor Corporation has around a 58 per cent stake in Maruti Suzuki India.
By PTI
Published : September 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Suzuki Motor Corporation said on Friday it will continue to strengthen its production capacity in India and targets 4 million units per year from FY30, making it a key manufacturing and export hub for delivering products to customers worldwide.
The Japanese car maker, which has around a 58 per cent stake in Maruti Suzuki India, announced its "Technology Strategy 2026 for 10 Years Ahead", providing key insights on its India strategy and global growth blueprint.
It also set a target to improve development efficiency by 30 per cent from the FY20 level and manufacturing efficiency by 50 per cent by FY30.
"For 2030, Suzuki will cut new vehicle development lead time by half while achieving a 30 per cent improvement in development efficiency and a 50 per cent improvement in manufacturing efficiency," Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki said at the company's Technology Strategy Briefing 2026.
To that end, following the Gurugram and Manesar plants, we have been improving our capabilities, including the launch of the Hansalpur Plant in 2017 and the Kharkhoda Plant in 2025, it shared.
The company further said that by advancing concurrent development across engineering and manufacturing processes, deepening digital engineering, and advancing modularisation, Suzuki will deliver "Just-Right" products to customers around the world more quickly.
Suzuki said it will optimise product development and mass-production development for each market by leveraging technologies developed in Japan.
"India will be further strengthened as a manufacturing and export hub for delivering products to customers around the world, with the aim of achieving an annual production capacity of approximately 4 million units in fiscal 2030 and beyond," Suzuki shared.
The Japanese car maker said it will further accelerate its multi-pathway approach to address the diverse energy circumstances and infrastructure environments in different local markets.
By responding flexibly to changes in the mobility landscape, including rising raw material and energy costs as well as stricter environmental and safety regulations, and by providing customers with "Just-Right" products, Suzuki will drive the realisation of "Minimisation of Energy", the Japanese car maker said.
To realise the multi-pathway approach, development and manufacturing processes will be transformed simultaneously, it highlighted. PTI RSN BAL
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