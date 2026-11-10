ETV Bharat / business

Surf Excel, Rin, Wheel Prices Hiked: HUL Raises Rates By Up To 11%; Check How Much You Pay Now

New Delhi: Popular FMCG brand, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), has increased prices of several of its products, including Surf Excel, Rin, and Wheel by up to 11 per cent amid continued cost pressures and efforts to maintain profit margins.

The rates of the products have been raised depending on the pack size. The FMCG major has increased the prices from Rs 1 to Rs 10. The company also hiked the price of 'Moti Gulab' soap.

Price changes vary depending on the pack size. The company has increased the price of 1 kg pack of 'Surf Excel Quick Wash' from Rs 235 to Rs 245. The price of a 500-gram pack has been increased from Rs 123 to Rs 128.

HUL has increased the price of a one-kilogram pack of Surf Excel Easy Wash by Rs 5, i.e., from Rs 167 to Rs 172, and the price of a 500-gram pack has been raised from Rs 85 to Rs 87.

The price of Surf Excel detergent cake soap (250 grams) has been increased by Rs 3 to Rs 45. The price of a four-pack of 200-gram soap has been increased by Rs 10 to Rs 155.

HUL also increased prices of 'Rin' and 'Wheel' detergents. These are very popular amongst the masses in the country. The price of a 500 ml pack of 'Rin Ala' has been increased from Rs 90 to Rs 95.

Following the rate hike, the price of a 1 kg pack of 'Rin' detergent powder will now cost Rs 123. For the 500-gram pack, people will have to shell out Rs 61.

The price of Wheel detergent powder 1 kg pack has been raised by Rs 3, rising from Rs 90 to Rs 93. Similarly, the price of the 500-gram pack has been raised from Rs 46 to Rs 47.