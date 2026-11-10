Surf Excel, Rin, Wheel Prices Hiked: HUL Raises Rates By Up To 11%; Check How Much You Pay Now
HUL has increased the price of 1 kg pack of 'Surf Excel Quick Wash' from Rs 235 to Rs 245.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 11:18 AM IST
New Delhi: Popular FMCG brand, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), has increased prices of several of its products, including Surf Excel, Rin, and Wheel by up to 11 per cent amid continued cost pressures and efforts to maintain profit margins.
The rates of the products have been raised depending on the pack size. The FMCG major has increased the prices from Rs 1 to Rs 10. The company also hiked the price of 'Moti Gulab' soap.
Price changes vary depending on the pack size. The company has increased the price of 1 kg pack of 'Surf Excel Quick Wash' from Rs 235 to Rs 245. The price of a 500-gram pack has been increased from Rs 123 to Rs 128.
HUL has increased the price of a one-kilogram pack of Surf Excel Easy Wash by Rs 5, i.e., from Rs 167 to Rs 172, and the price of a 500-gram pack has been raised from Rs 85 to Rs 87.
The price of Surf Excel detergent cake soap (250 grams) has been increased by Rs 3 to Rs 45. The price of a four-pack of 200-gram soap has been increased by Rs 10 to Rs 155.
HUL also increased prices of 'Rin' and 'Wheel' detergents. These are very popular amongst the masses in the country. The price of a 500 ml pack of 'Rin Ala' has been increased from Rs 90 to Rs 95.
Following the rate hike, the price of a 1 kg pack of 'Rin' detergent powder will now cost Rs 123. For the 500-gram pack, people will have to shell out Rs 61.
The price of Wheel detergent powder 1 kg pack has been raised by Rs 3, rising from Rs 90 to Rs 93. Similarly, the price of the 500-gram pack has been raised from Rs 46 to Rs 47.
The FMCG major also hiked the price of 'Moti Gulab' soap. The price of the particular soap (150 grams pack) has been raised from Rs 74 to Rs 82, representing an increase of over 10 percent.
The price hike has been implemented as FMCG companies are finding it hard to grapple with the pressure of rising costs for raw materials and other inputs.
In October, HUL’s Managing Director and CEO, Priya Nair, stated that the company would continue to implement measured price increases in response to fluctuations in input costs.
|Product
|Pack Size
|Previous Price (Rs)
|New Price (Rs)
|Rin Ala
|500 ml
|90
|95
|Rin Detergent Powder
|1 kg
|120
|123
|Rin Detergent Powder
|500 gm
|61
|63
|Wheel Detergent Powder
|1 kg
|90
|93
|Wheel Detergent Powder
|500 gm
|46
|47
|Moti Gulab Soap
|150 gm
|74
|82
|Surf Excel Quick Wash
|1 kg
|235
|245
|Surf Excel Quick Wash
|500 gm
|123
|128
|Surf Excel Easy Wash
|1 kg
|167
|172
|Surf Excel Easy Wash
|500 gm
|85
|87
|Surf Excel Bar
|250 gm
|42
|45
|Surf Excel Bar Bundle
|4 x 200 gm
|145
|155
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