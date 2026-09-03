ETV Bharat / business

'Rs 1,491 Crore Settlement': Supreme Court Disposes SEBI Case Against NSE In Co-Location Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of pleas by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) against the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the co-location case, bringing to an end a decade-long dispute and one of the darkest chapters in the history of India's largest stock exchange.

The apex court agreed to dispose of the matter after the parties reached a settlement in the so-called co-location scam, with the NSE agreeing to pay the market regulator Rs 1,491.21 crore to settle the matter, without accepting guilt.

A two-member bench of the SC hearing the matter disposed of the petitions filed by SEBI on September 3, after being informed of the settlement arrangement by the parties.

In July, the NSE paid Rs 714.74 crore to SEBI after receiving the regulator's in-principle approval to settle the long-pending co-location and dark fibre cases for Rs 1,491.21 crore.

The case dates back to 2015, when media reports surfaced that certain stockbrokers had gained unfair, preferential access to the NSE's electronic trading system servers through a co-location facility, which allowed their trading servers to be located physically close to the NSE's servers, giving them a fractional time advantage in executing trades.

Further, the NSE was also charged with technical lapses which allowed an unfair edge to a select few stockbrokers, who were allowed access to the NSE's back-up servers, thus by-passing traffic on the main servers. In addition, some brokers were also allowed to establish direct point-to-point connectivity through fibre-optic cables provided by unauthorised telecom providers.

The scandal led to several heads rolling at the NSE. NSE's former Vice Chairman and CEO Ravi Narain, Managing Director Chitra Ramkrishna and group Chief Operating Officer Anand Subramanian were all forced to step down. SEBI formally closed its proceedings against Narain, Ramkrishna and other executives in 2019, citing lack of sufficient evidence to prove collusion.