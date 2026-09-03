'Rs 1,491 Crore Settlement': Supreme Court Disposes SEBI Case Against NSE In Co-Location Case
Move brings an end to a decade-long dispute and paves the way for NSE's IPO
Published : September 3, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of pleas by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) against the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the co-location case, bringing to an end a decade-long dispute and one of the darkest chapters in the history of India's largest stock exchange.
The apex court agreed to dispose of the matter after the parties reached a settlement in the so-called co-location scam, with the NSE agreeing to pay the market regulator Rs 1,491.21 crore to settle the matter, without accepting guilt.
A two-member bench of the SC hearing the matter disposed of the petitions filed by SEBI on September 3, after being informed of the settlement arrangement by the parties.
In July, the NSE paid Rs 714.74 crore to SEBI after receiving the regulator's in-principle approval to settle the long-pending co-location and dark fibre cases for Rs 1,491.21 crore.
The case dates back to 2015, when media reports surfaced that certain stockbrokers had gained unfair, preferential access to the NSE's electronic trading system servers through a co-location facility, which allowed their trading servers to be located physically close to the NSE's servers, giving them a fractional time advantage in executing trades.
Further, the NSE was also charged with technical lapses which allowed an unfair edge to a select few stockbrokers, who were allowed access to the NSE's back-up servers, thus by-passing traffic on the main servers. In addition, some brokers were also allowed to establish direct point-to-point connectivity through fibre-optic cables provided by unauthorised telecom providers.
The scandal led to several heads rolling at the NSE. NSE's former Vice Chairman and CEO Ravi Narain, Managing Director Chitra Ramkrishna and group Chief Operating Officer Anand Subramanian were all forced to step down. SEBI formally closed its proceedings against Narain, Ramkrishna and other executives in 2019, citing lack of sufficient evidence to prove collusion.
However, criminal proceedings launched by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which was charged with investigating the case, have continued to proceed in court. On July 9 this year, the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition by Ramkrishna challenging the CBI prosecution.
The case caused immense reputational damage to the NSE and was directly responsible for the premier stock exchange being unable to go public with an IPO.
In its original 2019 order, the SEBI had asked the NSE to pay a penalty of Rs 625 crore (plus interest) and also restrained it from approaching the capital markets, thus stalling the IPO. This was challenged by the NSE before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), which set aside the original SEBI order. The markets regulator then went on appeal to the Supreme Court against the SAT order.
Meanwhile, the NSE also sought to settle the matter through SEBI's consent settlement mechanism and agreed to pay an enhanced settlement amount, in return for the matter being closed without the NSE having to confirm or deny guilt.
The latest payment, together with the Rs 776.47 crore already deposited by the NSE, completes the Rs 1,491.21-crore settlement amount agreed under the revised settlement terms.
The way is now clear for NSE's IPO. The NSE had filed a draft prospectus with SEBI in June this year, for an offer for sale of nearly 6 percent of its equity shares, currently held by the initial investors.
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