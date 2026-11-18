ETV Bharat / business

Supertech-NBCC Row: Homebuyers Face Uncertainty; Expert Flags Gaps In RERA, Suggests Changes

New Delhi: On February 5, 2026, the Supreme Court upheld a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order directing the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete 16 of the 30 housing projects undertaken by Supertech Limited. Nine months later, NBCC says it is willing to exit the Supertech housing projects if homebuyers do not want its involvement. Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for NBCC, made the submission before the Supreme Court after senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, representing some of the homebuyers, alleged that the state-owned corporation had done nothing to advance these projects. The counsel representing the homebuyers urged the apex court to appoint a court receiver, stating that most buyers had paid up to 90% of the property cost but had yet to receive possession.

The development has once again highlighted the struggles and distress of lakhs of homebuyers across the country who have been waiting years for possession due to incomplete projects or disputes between builders and authorities.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Venket Rao, founder of Intygrat and a former legal advisor to UPRERA, commented on NBCC's recent submission and the possible implications of its exit from the Supertech projects amid ongoing disputes with homebuyers. Rao suggested options for the homebuyers and advocated for some amendments in RERA rules.

Q: If NBCC eventually exits the Supertech projects, what options will homebuyers have? Can they approach UP RERA to seek an alternative execution agency?

Mr Rao: Since the matter is before the Supreme Court, the court will ultimately have to consider the way forward if NBCC decides to exit. NBCC has indicated that it is willing to withdraw if the stakeholders, particularly the homebuyers, do not want it to execute the projects.

The Supreme Court would ideally look for a solution that serves all homebuyers' interests, considering how long these projects have remained stalled.

In my opinion, NBCC remains the best possible option, given that it has proposed to execute the projects with a government-fixed 8% markup. I believe the projects should ideally continue to be executed by NBCC. However, that is my personal opinion.

Q: Around 27,000 homebuyers are reportedly waiting for possession across these 16 projects. What legal remedies are available to buyers who have been waiting for more than a decade?

Mr Rao: Since the matter is before the Supreme Court and the bench has already passed orders restraining lower courts from issuing directions that could affect the execution and completion of these projects, the options available to homebuyers are currently limited.

Once the projects move toward completion and additional revenue is generated from selling unsold inventory, buyers who wish to exit the projects may also be suitably accommodated.