ETV Bharat / business

Sunil Bharti Mittal conferred France's highest civilian award

New Delhi: Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has been conferred the highest civilian award in France, Chevalier de l’Ordre national de la Légion d’Honneur (Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour), by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Légion d’Honneur is the highest civilian award bestowed by the French Republic.

Mittal has been conferred the distinction in recognition of his longstanding commitment to deepening economic ties between India and France and his outstanding achievements in telecommunications and digital infrastructure, a company statement said.

Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou said that Sunil Bharti Mittal has been a friend of France for more than thirty years, since the early days of Airtel in 1992.

"He has unflaggingly nurtured these ties over the decades and shown what French and Indian business endeavours can achieve together. Today he advances these relations as Vice-Chairman of Eutelsat, at a time when our two countries are moving forward jointly in space and digital technology.

"In awarding him the Légion d’Honneur, the President of the Republic recognises an outstanding business leader who has contributed to making France a lasting partner in India," he said.

The insignia will be conferred at a ceremony to be held on October 28, 2026, at the Ambassade de France (Embassy of France in India), New Delhi.