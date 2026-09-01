ETV Bharat / business

Sun Pharma Inks Pact With US Govt For Affordable Medicines; To Extend 'Most Favoured Nation' Pricing

New Delhi: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday announced it has entered into an agreement with the US government to prioritise access to affordable medicines for American patients.

As part of the agreement, signed during a ceremony at the White House, Mumbai-based Sun Pharma, India's largest drugmaker, will extend 'Most Favoured Nation' (MFN) pricing to state Medicaid programmes, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The commitment to MFN pricing will also apply to Sun Pharma's future innovative medicine launches in the US market, the filing said. MFN pricing generally ensures that a buyer receives the lowest price available for a drug.

The agreement, which was signed alongside several other pharmaceutical companies, recognises Sun Pharma's investment in the US by delaying Section 232 tariffs on its innovative pharmaceutical products for over two years. The company did not disclose other terms of the deal.