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SSY Calculator: How A Girl Child Can Get Rs 69 Lakh From A 15-Year Investment

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana ( IANS )

New Delhi: Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is a government-controlled savings scheme designed to secure the financial future of girl children. The small savings scheme ensures safe and guaranteed returns.

A parent or a legal guardian can open an SSY account after the girl's birth and before she turns 10. The account can be opened with a minimum deposit of Rs 250 in a financial year. The maximum deposit allowed per year is Rs 1,50,000.

Currently, the SSY interest rate is 8.2%. The interest rate is subject to periodic revision. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Calculator If an individual deposits Rs 1 lakh annually in a SSY account, the beneficiary will be eligible to receive approximately Rs 46,18,385 lakh after 21 years at maturity (the maturity amount is calculated based on the current interest rate). Any change in the interest rate could also affect the final maturity amount. According to the SSY scheme guidelines, a depositor must invest for 15 years. However, the account continues to earn interest for the full 21-year duration. If someone deposits Rs 15 lakh over 15 years, based on the current annual interest rate of 8.2%, the beneficiary will be entitled to get Rs 46,77,578 as interest and maturity value would be Rs 69,27,578 Under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, the interest is compounded annually. The government reviews the interest rates for small savings schemes every three months.