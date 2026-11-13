SSY Calculator: How A Girl Child Can Get Rs 69 Lakh From A 15-Year Investment
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: How much will Rs 1 lakh annual investment grow in 21 years.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is a government-controlled savings scheme designed to secure the financial future of girl children. The small savings scheme ensures safe and guaranteed returns.
A parent or a legal guardian can open an SSY account after the girl's birth and before she turns 10. The account can be opened with a minimum deposit of Rs 250 in a financial year. The maximum deposit allowed per year is Rs 1,50,000.
Currently, the SSY interest rate is 8.2%. The interest rate is subject to periodic revision.
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Calculator
If an individual deposits Rs 1 lakh annually in a SSY account, the beneficiary will be eligible to receive approximately Rs 46,18,385 lakh after 21 years at maturity (the maturity amount is calculated based on the current interest rate). Any change in the interest rate could also affect the final maturity amount.
According to the SSY scheme guidelines, a depositor must invest for 15 years. However, the account continues to earn interest for the full 21-year duration.
If someone deposits Rs 15 lakh over 15 years, based on the current annual interest rate of 8.2%, the beneficiary will be entitled to get Rs 46,77,578 as interest and maturity value would be Rs 69,27,578
Under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, the interest is compounded annually. The government reviews the interest rates for small savings schemes every three months.
One key feature of the Sukanya Sammriddhi scheme is that depositors are required to invest only for 15 years. Thereafter, no further contributions are needed, yet the accumulated balance continues to earn interest.
SSY withdrawal
The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana allows for partial withdrawals after the girl (beneficiary) turns 18, up to 50% of the balance can be withdrawn for educational expenses, provided proof of admission is shown. The funds can be used to cover higher education expenses, subject to submitting necessary documentation related to the course of study and associated fees.
Deposits must be made annually. The minimum deposit is fixed at Rs 250/-, while the maximum deposit is Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year. An SSY account can be opened in the name of a girl child until she attains the age of 10 years. Only one account can be opened in the name of a girl child.
Premature closure of an SSY account is allowed in special circumstances.
Closure is allowed between one month before to three months after the girl's marriage.
Deposits qualify for deduction under Sec.80-C of the Income Tax Act, reducing your taxable income. The interest earned and the maturity proceeds are entirely tax-free.
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