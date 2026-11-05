Sugar Prices Surge Across India: Kolkata Sees Highest Rate At Rs 65/kg, What Is Driving The Spike?
Sugar prices rise sharply across India. The Centre has tightened stock limits to rein in rates.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The government has been making efforts to address sugar supply shortages during the festive season. The price of the essential food item has jumped by more than Rs 4 per kilogram in both retail and wholesale markets over the past month. According to data from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the average daily retail and wholesale prices of sugar stood at Rs 59.50/kg and Rs 55.40/kg, respectively. On an annual basis, prices have increased by Rs 12–13 per kilogram over the year. A few months ago, the price of sugar increased from 46.50/kg to around Rs 65/kg in the retail market.
Sugar prices in Kolkata
Among the major cities, Kolkata recorded the highest retail sugar price at Rs 65 per kilogram on November 3, while it hovered around Rs 50 per kilogram a year earlier. In Delhi, sugar prices are around Rs 64 per kilogram (up from Rs 44-46 a year ago) and in Mumbai the rates are Rs 60-61 per kilogram (up from Rs 45 a year ago).
Prices are high mainly because sugar production for 2025-26 fell short of earlier estimates. Festive demand, crop damage, tighter global supplies and hoarding have added to the pressure.
Govt strengthens measures to ensure adequate availability of sugar
To meet demand and control rising sugar prices, the government has responded with stock limits, imports, closer monitoring and an earlier start to crushing.
The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSF) said India produced 8.45 lakh tonnes of sugar in the first month of the 2026-27 season (October-September).
The crushing season began on October 8, and 152 mills had produced sugar until October 30, adding to domestic supplies during the ongoing festive period.
Meanwhile, the Opposition attributed the sharp surge in sugar prices to the diversion of sugarcane toward ethanol production.
Some farmer groups argue that large traders have deliberately increased prices during the festive season.
The Union Ministry of Commerce has issued a notification permitting the import of 1 million tonnes of sugar until October 31, 2026.
With the commencement of the new sugar season, the government strengthened measures to ensure adequate sugar availability to consumers at reasonable prices during the festive season. It reduced the stock holding period for sugar dealers to 15 days and fixed the stock holding limit at 1,000 quintals, effective from October 15, 2026, to November 30, 2026, except in Kolkata and its extended metropolitan areas and the State of Assam.
Under the revised provisions, with effect from 15 October 2026, a sugar dealer shall:
Not hold sugar stock for a period exceeding 15 days from the date of receipt of such stock.
Not hold sugar stock exceeding 1,000 quintals at any time and at any place across the country.
Considering the specific market requirements of the region, the stock holding limit has been fixed at 2,000 quintals for Kolkata and its extended metropolitan areas and the State of Assam.
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