ETV Bharat / business

Sugar Prices Surge Across India: Kolkata Sees Highest Rate At Rs 65/kg, What Is Driving The Spike?

New Delhi: The government has been making efforts to address sugar supply shortages during the festive season. The price of the essential food item has jumped by more than Rs 4 per kilogram in both retail and wholesale markets over the past month. According to data from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the average daily retail and wholesale prices of sugar stood at Rs 59.50/kg and Rs 55.40/kg, respectively. On an annual basis, prices have increased by Rs 12–13 per kilogram over the year. A few months ago, the price of sugar increased from 46.50/kg to around Rs 65/kg in the retail market.

Among the major cities, Kolkata recorded the highest retail sugar price at Rs 65 per kilogram on November 3, while it hovered around Rs 50 per kilogram a year earlier. In Delhi, sugar prices are around Rs 64 per kilogram (up from Rs 44-46 a year ago) and in Mumbai the rates are Rs 60-61 per kilogram (up from Rs 45 a year ago).

Prices are high mainly because sugar production for 2025-26 fell short of earlier estimates. Festive demand, crop damage, tighter global supplies and hoarding have added to the pressure.

Govt strengthens measures to ensure adequate availability of sugar

To meet demand and control rising sugar prices, the government has responded with stock limits, imports, closer monitoring and an earlier start to crushing.

The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSF) said India produced 8.45 lakh tonnes of sugar in the first month of the 2026-27 season (October-September).

The crushing season began on October 8, and 152 mills had produced sugar until October 30, adding to domestic supplies during the ongoing festive period.

Meanwhile, the Opposition attributed the sharp surge in sugar prices to the diversion of sugarcane toward ethanol production.

Some farmer groups argue that large traders have deliberately increased prices during the festive season.